SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend scored 15 points in the Gonzaga University women’s basketball team’s losing effort against South Carolina on Nov. 28.
Gonzaga was ranked No. 21/20, depending on the poll, while South Carolina was ranked No. 1.
The Zags dropped the opening game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, 79-72.
Townsend was one of three players in double figures. She also had three rebounds and a career-high seven assists, Gonzaga reported.
The team was to play South Dakota on Monday in its final game of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.