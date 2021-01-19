SPOKANE — Gonzaga University women’s basketball team preserved its undefeated conference record Jan. 16 with a 76-52 road win over San Francisco.
The victory elevated the Bulldogs to 7-0 in the West Coast Conference and 12-2 overall. The Zags are the only undefeated team in the conference.
Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend has topped 1,000 points for her career, according to Gonzaga statistics.
Against San Francisco, she played 29 minutes and scored eight points. She had seven rebounds and two steals. Her season average is 13.2 points per game, according to Gonzaga statistics.
Against Santa Clara on Jan. 14, Townsend pumped in 20 points, grabbed two rebounds, and had three assists and one steal.
The senior guard was high scorer for Gonzaga, going 9-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-3 from the three-point line.
In the Portland game on Jan. 9, she had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
As of the Portland game, she had 984 career points. Adding in her points from the Santa Clara and San Francisco games, she had 1,012 points as of Monday.
Her season high points this year were 29 against South Dakota State on Dec. 6, 2020.
Next up for the Zags is Brigham Young University on Jan. 23. The team is ranked No. 20 in the nation by The Associated Press.
