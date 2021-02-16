SPOKANE – Gonzaga University senior guard Jill Townsend, a graduate of Okanogan High School, is one of 30 women's basketball players nationwide selected as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: Community, classroom, character and competition.
Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, leads the Zags in scoring at 13.5 points per contest, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, and ranks third in rebounding at 5.3 per game, said the university.
She has reached double-figures 11 times this season, including a career-high 29 in a double-overtime loss — the last time GU lost this season — at South Dakota State on Dec. 6. She also has three double-doubles on the season (points, rebounds), and on Jan. 24 she became the 24th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Townsend has also excelled in the classroom while working toward her bachelor of arts degree in biology, and she has spent nearly 60 hours assisting the Spokane community.
The Senior CLASS award - Celebration Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities, said Gonzaga.
Candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in late February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C’s of community, classroom, character and competition.
In recent games:
-Townsend led Gonzaga with 19 points in the Zags’ Feb. 11 win over San Francisco, 79-66.
-Gonzaga topped Santa Clara 67-50 Feb. 13, with Townsend scoring 10. Gonzaga is 13-0 atop the West Coast Conference standings as of Feb. 13.
