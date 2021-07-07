OSNABRUK, Germany – Okanogan graduate Jill Townsend has been signed to play basketball for the Gerolof Panthers of the German Basketball First Division.
Townsend played college ball for Gonzaga University.
She is the second American to sign with Gerolof.
Townsend, 23, averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds per game for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in 27 games last season. She was named to the West Coast Conference all-star team twice and received an honorable mention for the U.S. all-star team in 2021.
She was conference player of the year in 2019-20.
“Jill is a huge asset to our team and brings us some of the qualities we lacked. She’s an excellent long-range shooter, good defender, and good rebellion for her position,” said Alexander Kwik, Panthers coach and team manager on broadway.me. Townsend “has an excellent career at Gonzaga University and we hope that she moves to German basketball with the same success. She fits in well with our current team and will make our team even better. Townsend said she was excited about her new role: ‘It’s a big club in a great city. My goal is to help the team achieve first place.’”
Osnabruck is in northwest Germany. Its town hall is where the 1648 Peace of Westphalia was negotiated, bring the 30 Years’ War to an end. Its market square features a 13th century Gothic Church.
