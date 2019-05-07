Bulldogs put up top state, national marks
CLE ELUM - Okanogan High School track and field records fell while the Bulldogs were posting some of the top marks in the state and nation at the High Mountain Classic meet May 3.
“We had a pretty good meet with both teams winning (titles) at the Cle Elum Invite,” said Okanogan coach Marty Staggs. “Many PRs (personal records), meet records and school records were broken on Saturday.”
Kendra Sachse led the way, breaking her own school record, again, in the javelin with a 155 foot, three inch heave.
Sachse is ranked No. 2 in the state for all classification, more than seven feet ahead of No. 3 and about six feet behind No. 1 Tanya Simora of Puyallup.
Simora (160-11) is ranked No. 3 nationally while Sachse is No. 6.
Lexi LaDoux broke her own school record in the 1,600 at 5:21.13. She is ranked No. 10 in 1A.
Daniele Sparks had a personal best of 35-5 in finishing second in the triple jump. She is ranked No. 4 in state 1A.
Staggs said that was her first mark in the event this season.
“Quite impressive,” the coach said.
Renea Taylor set a PR in the 300 at 47.19, which ranks her No.3 in state 1A.
The Bulldogs won the 4x200 (1:45.83) with Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor, Myra Rasmussen.
That broke school and meet records, plus is ranked No. 1 in state 1A.
Right behind them at the meet and in the state 1A rankings is Cashmere (1:46.96).
Okanogan’s Myra Rasmussen finished fourth in the javelin in a personal best (112-11), which ranks her No. 7 in state 1A.
Okanogan boys took the team title, 98.33 to 91.83 over Cashmere.
Okanogan marks:
-Sheldon Fields won the 100 (11.68), was second in the 200 (24.07)
-Levi Veenhuizen was third (11.94) in the 100.
-Justin Watts was third in the 200 (24.30).
-In the field events, Chet Craigen was first in the shot put (53-0) and discus (139-00).
-Coleton Schreder-Guerrette was fourth in the discus (109-00).
-Clancy Andrews was third in the 1,600 (4:57.01), fourth in the 3,200 (11:04.59) and third in the javelin (150-09).
-Darius Moses-Howard was fifth in the triple jump (40-3 PR).
-Rajay Britton was fourth in the long jump (19-7.5) and tied for fourth in the high jump (5-6)
-The 4x100 relay was first (45.06) with Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling, Sheldon Fields and Levi Veenhuizen.
-The 4x400 relay was first (3:38.55) with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen and Sheldon Fields.
The Okanogan girls won the title with 127 over Cashmere at 113.
Okanogan marks:
-Renea Taylor won the 100 (12.78), the 200 (26.33) and 300 hurdles (47.19 PR)
-Caitlyn Barton was fourth in the 200 (28.61) and sixth in the 100 (13.47)
-Myra Rasmussen won the 400 (1:02.96) and was fourth in the javelin (112-11 PR)
-Olivia Richards was second in the 400 (1:06.72)
-Lexi LaDoux won the 1,600 (5:21.13 PR) and was third in the 800 (2:29.85)
-The 4x100 relay was second (51.14), being nipped by Cashmere (51.10). The northern Bulldogs were Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Myra Rasmussen and Daniele Sparks.
-Okanogan won the 4x200 (1:45.83) with Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor, Myra Rasmussen.
-The 4x400 relay was third (4:41.38) with Olivia Richards, Lyndsi Streeter, Daniele Sparks and Lexi LaDoux.
-Kendra Sachse won the javelin (155-03 PR) and long jump (16-2.75)
Mountain Lion girls win
WINTHROP – Oroville went 1-2-3 in the boys’ 100 meters and the Liberty Bell girls went 1-2-3 in the 800 meters at the Liberty Bell Invite on May 3.
The 100 found Oroville runners going 1, Austin Bernard (11.34 PR), 2, Jerry Milholland (11.38) and 3, Anthony Jamison (11.68).
Liberty Bell went 1-2-3 in the 800 with Keeley Brooks (2:31.47 PR), Ava Mott (2:38.44) and Maisy Shaw (2:45.12).
Bridgeport’s Yareli Palacio-Isidra won the discus (104-0), which is No. 6 in state 2B. She also won the shot put (34-3).
Boys
Brewster – Ernie Nanamkin won the 400 (52.56), the long jump (20-1.5)
Ubaldo Arellano won the high jump (6-0), was third in the 400 (53.53 PR)
Oscar Guzman was third in the 800 (2:18.60)
Jose Nila was second in the 1,600 (4:56.00 PR)
The 4x400 relay won (3:36.26) with Jose Nila, Ubaldo Arellano, Ricky Vazquez, Ernie Nanamkin.
Alfredo Nila won the shot put (45-3), was the discus (136-1)
Geo Nila was second in the shot (42-7), third in the discus (101-5), second in the javelin (146-05 PR)
Bridgeport – Ronaldo Ubaldo was third in the 110 (17.20)
Adrian Morales was second in the discus (102-4)
Issac Ochoa was second in the long jump (9-1.5 PR)
Liberty Bell – Emerson Worrell won the 800 (2:03.00)
Brayden White won the 300 hurdles (42.19)
The 4x400 relay was second (3:44.53) with Brayden White, Tanner White, Magnus Treise and Emerson Worrell.
Magnus Treise won the triple jump (40-7 PR), was second in the high jump (5-6)
Oroville – Austin Bernard won the 100 (11.34 PR). Jerry Milholland was second in the 100 (11.38). Anthony Jamison won the 200 (24.00 PR) third in the 100 (11.68), won the 110 hurdles (15.91)
The 4x100 relay was first (44.79) with Jerry Milholland, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison and Spencer Martin.
Pateros – Cuauh Arellano was fourth in the discus (94-11 PR)
Girls
Brewster – Miriam Garcia won the 100 hurdles (17.38)
Kim Nila was second in the discus (90-4), second in the javelin (98-4)
Ashley Wright won the high jump (5-0 PR)
Bridgeport – Esmeralda Garcia was third in the 200 (28.72)
Karla Torres was third in the 100 hurdles (19.81)
Yareli Palacio-Isidra won the shot put (34-3), the discus (97-00)
Verania Velazquez was second in the shot put (30-5), third in the discus (89-3)
Sugeidy Infante was third in the long jump (12-10.5 PR)
Liberty Bell – Sammy Curtis was second in the 100 (13.53)
Sally Thornton-White was second in the 400 (1:03.00 PR)
Keeley Brooks won the 800 (2:31.47 PR)
Ava Mott was second in the 800 (2:38.44), second in the long jump (13-1)
Maisy Shaw was third in the 800 (2:45.12)
Icel Sukovaty won the 1,600 (5:44.14)
Ali Palm was second in the triple jump (32-6 PR)
The 4x100 relay won (52.10) with Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer.
The 4x200 relay won (1:51.67) with Sammy Curtis, Sally Thornton-White, Ali Palm, Chloe Sprauer.
The 4x400 relay won (4:32.34) with Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott and Maisy Shaw.
Lena Nelson was second in the 1,600 (6:07.94 PR).
Melissa Garcia was third in the 1,600 (6:09:40)
Oroville – Victoria Castrejon was third in the javelin (91-7 PR)
Wilson sets meet record
COLVILLE – Garrett Wilson of Tonasket set a meet record in the javelin at 173 feet, nine inches at the Ezra Gordon Invitational meet May 4.
Wilson set a personal best in the pole vault at 13 feet to tie the meet record with two other vaulters.
There were four other meet records set from other schools.
Republic’s Taylor Connor won the long jump (20-6.5) at the Ezra Gordon Invitational track meet May 4.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Lakeside 124. 4, Tonasket and Republic, 60. 12, Curlew 1.
Curlew – Jayden Thomas was eighth in the 100 (12.20 PR).
Republic – Taylor Connor won the long jump (20-6.5) and second in the high jump (6-0).
Jordan Starr was second in the 400 (56.19 PR)
Ian Hamrick was sixth in the 400 (58.80)
Korbin Forsman was third in the 1,600 (5:05.36) and fourth in the 800 (2:19.67)
Jesse Beauchamp was third in the 300 hurdles (49.32), fourth in the 110 hurdles (18.55)
Tristan Guillot was fifth in the long jump (18.10.5).
Terrell Davis was sixth in the high jump (5-0 PR).
Tonasket – Carter Timm was second in the 1,600 (4:56.67), second in the 3,200 (11:44.30)
Curtis Wilson was fourth in the 3,200 (11:45.68 PR)
Garrett Wilson won the javelin (173-9 PR) and pole vault (13-00 PR)
Austin Brock was fourth in the javelin (127-11 PR)
Jordan Thrasher was sixth in the long jump (18-5.5) and seventh in the triple jump (36-10).
The 4x100 relay was fourth (47.45) with Solomon Brown, Michael Davis, Garrett Wilson and Jordan Thrasher.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Colville 148. 4, Tonasket 79. 8, Republic 21. 10, Curlew 9.
Curlew – 4x200 relay was fifth (2:14.04) with Anna Reiss, Lily Groom, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss.
Emma Reiss was sixth in the 800 (3:01.08)
Republic – Mary Groom was fourth in the triple jump (30-10.75 PR), sixth in the long jump (13-11.5), eighth in the high jump (4-2)
Tandice Fletcher was fifth in the discus (81-01), sixth in the 400 (1:11.53) and seventh in the 100 (14.08 PR).
Courtney Starr was sixth in the 3,200 (15;23.96)
Tonasket – Katie Keane won the 100 (13.49), was fifth in the 300 hurdles (55.81) and sixth in the high jump (4-4 PR).
Heidi Cruz was third in the 200 (28.58)
Sage Young won the 100 hurdles (17.13 PR), was third in the 400 (1:08.24)
Lily Reavis was fifth in the 800 (2:53.83 PR)
The 4x100 relay won (53.16) with Heidi Cruz, Cailee Denison, Katie Keane, Sage Young.
Anna McCullough was third in the discus (84-4), seventh in the shot put (28-3)
Cailee Denison was third in the javelin (111-2 PR)
Araceli Torres was fourth in the javelin (110-3 PR)
Becca Rollins was third in the high jump (4-8)
Raiders compete at Royal City
ROYAL CITY – The Lake Roosevelt boys’ track team finished 11th out of 17 teams at the Ron Vanderholm Invitational track on May 3 at Royal High School.
Steven Flowers finished sixth in the 100 (11.96) and sixth in the shot put (42-7.5).
Josh Flowers was seventh in the shot put (4r2-7 PR)
Isaiah Derr was seventh in the long jump (18-6 PR).
The Raiders’ girls were led by Kyona Edmo, who was eighth in the 100 hurdles (19.52).
Mirella Lopez was ninth in the discus (87-1 PR).
ACH girls
LeeAnn Couvillier was fourth in the high jump (4-6 PR) and sixth in the 100 (13.73).
Connor wins long jump
SPOKANE VALLEY - Taylor Connor of Republic won the long jump at 21 feet, three inches at the NE 1B League Championships on April 30 at Valley Christian High School.
Connor’s mark is No. 3 in state 1B.
Republic boys finished fourth with 92 points and Curlew was eighth with seven points.
On the girls’ side, Republic finished with 54 points, Almira/Coulee-Hartline was sixth at 47 points and Curlew was seventh at 46 points.
Brewster, Tonasket star at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT – Brewster took the boys’ team title and Tonasket the girls team title at the Bridgeport Invitational track meet April 30.
Boys' team scores: 1, Brewster 120. 2, Omak 102. 3, Entiat 89. 4, Bridgeport 70. 5, Tonasket 66. 6, Oroville 49. 7, Lake Roosevelt 46. 8, Liberty Bell 36. 9, Chelan 32. 10, Soap Lake 16. 11, Upper Valley Christian 9. 12, Manson 5. 13, Pateros 2.
Girls' team scores: 1, Tonasket 96. 2, Bridgeport 95. 3, Liberty Bell 88. 4, Omak 87. 5, Entiat 66. 6, Brewster 54. 7, Soap Lake 51. 8, Lake Roosevelt. 9, Oroville 12. 10, Upper Valley Christian 9. 11, Pateros 3.
