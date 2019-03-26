EPHRATA — The Okanogan girls’ track and field team, paced by wins in two relays and three individual events, finished second at the Ray Cross Invitational on March 23.
“The girls had a great meet, placing second to North Central, a 3A team from Spokane,” said Okanogan coach Marty Staggs.
The 4x100 relay took first in 51.17 seconds with Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor and Myra Rasmussen.
The 4x200 relay won in 1:52.93 with Barton, Daniele Sparks, Taylor and Rasmussen.
Individual winners included Taylor in the 200 (26.76, personal record); Allie Eastridge in the shot put (40-00.25, PR) and Kendra Sachse in the javelin (146-8.50, PR).
Sachse’s javelin throw is No. 2 for the entire U.S. after weekend competitions.
Eastridge’s shot ranks her No. 4 in the state for all classifications.
Other marks included Eastridge, second in the discus (112-9); Taylor, fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.10); Rasmussen, second in the 400 (1:02.48) and fourth in the long jump (15-11.5), and Lexi LaDoux, fourth in the 1,600 (5:37.94) and sixth in the 800 (2:36.40).
For the Okanogan boys, Chet Craigen won the shot put (52-8.25, PR) and was second in the discus (147-1).
Craigen’s shot mark is third best in the state at all classifications.
“Outstanding marks this early in the season.” Staggs said.
Rajah Britton was eighth in the high jump (5-6); Sheldon Fields was seventh in the 100 (11.86, PR) and the 4x400 relay was ninth (47.09) with Fields, Britton, Kaedn Daling and Calvin Yusi.
Omak boys produced several top-10 finishes, led by Tanner Sackman taking third in the shot put (44-2.25, PR) and third in the discus (144-10, PR).
Others with top finishes included Israel Escamilla, fourth in the 1,600 (4:44.87, PR), and the 4x400 relay, sixth (3:46.87) with Andrick Carroll, Mason Holborn, Aldo Cruz and Escamilla.
Carroll was seventh in the 800 (2:11.81).
Meets canceled last week because facilities were not ready included the Manson Invitational on March 23 and the Bridgeport jamboree March 19.
Bridgeport does have a home meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
On Friday is the Glenn Wolf Memorial Invitational at 11:30 a.m. at Deer Park High School.
Other results:
Curlew
Boys
Jayden Thomas: 22, long jump, 17-3.5.
Steven Rivera: 29, javelin, 100-5.5; 30, discus, 62-8.
Kenneth Dulaney: 800, 3:17.10
Girls
Emma Reiss: 800, 3:14.67; 1,600, 7:08.01.
Anna Reiss: 29, 800, 3:19.73.
4x200 relay: 13, Anna Reiss, Aurora Wentz, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss, 2:21.89.
Liberty Bell
Girls
Lindsay Worrell: 8, 3,200, 14:04.62.
Annika Tate Libby:10, 3,200, 14:36.85.
Icel Sukovaty: 11, 1,600, 5:56.21.
Ava Mott: 9, 800, 2:40.44.
Keeley Brooks: 10, 400, 1:07.10.
4x400 relay: 9, Keeley Brooks, Ava Mott, Lena Nelson, Liv Aspholm, 4:51.46.
Republic
Boys
Taylor Connor: 3, high jump, 6-0; 3, long jump, 20-3.
Korbin Forsman: 17, 1,600, 5:07.05; 18, 800, 2:23.85.
Girls
Mary Groom: 12, triple jump, 28-8; 9, high jump, 4-4; 18, long jump, 13-3.5.
Tandice Fletcher: 10, discus, 86-4; 21, 100, 14.51.
WAHLUKE — The Okanogan High School track team put up some winning numbers at the WindBreaker Invitational on March 15.
“It’s been tough not having a track due to the snow,” said Okanogan coach Marty Staggs before the first meet of the season. “Spending a lot of time in the gym, weight room. Doing some road runs and intervals around the blocks. It’s been difficult as a coach, but the kids have been working hard like they always do, making the best of it.
“We have 34 kids. Both teams will compete for the league titles this season, with plenty of state experience coming back.”
Winning on the boys’ side were Sheldon Fields in the 200 (24.96) and the 4x100 relay (46.64) with Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Kaedn Daling and Levi Veenhuizen.
Girls who won included Renea Taylor with a PR in the 200 (27.69), Myra Rasmussen with a PR in the 400 (1:04.95), Lexi LaDoux in the 1,600 (5:53.34) and Renea Taylor in the 100 hurdles (16.88).
Winning relays were the 4x100 (52.99) and 4x200 (1:52.00) with Caitlyn Barton, Daniele Sparks, Renea Taylor and Myra Rasmussen.
Both Okanogan teams finished second - the boys at 87 points behind East Valley (Yakima) at 108.5, and the girls at 111 behind East Valley at 130.5.
There were 16 teams at the meet.
Complete results were in the March 23 issue of The Chronicle.
Mountain Lions winners at Wahluke
WAHLUKE — Liberty Bell produced several winners at the WindBreaker Invitational on March 15 at Wahluke.
For the boys, Emerson Worrell won the 400 (55.13) . He was third in the 800 (2:19.60).
Tanner White was 10th in the triple jump (28-11.75) and 11th (92-02 PR) in the discus.
Firsts for the girls included Liv Aspholm in the 800 (2:35.92) and Icel Sukovaty in the 3,200 (12:23.51).
Also for the Mountain Lions were Lindsay Worrell, seventh (6:32.07), and Annika Libby, ninth in the 1,600 (6:49.57); Worrell was ninth (3:01.54) and Libby was 10th (3:07:63) in the 800.
Big turnout for Bears
BREWSTER — The Brewster High School track team welcomed 35 athletes this spring.
“(That) is a good number for turnout compared to years past,” Brewster coach Greg Austin said. “We also have nine Pateros athletes joining us in a co-op.
“We appear to be strong across the board this year with returning state participants and placers in the throws and distant crew. We also have some new faces that will boost our sprint core.”
Ernie Nanamkin returns, having competed at state in the javelin along with competing in middle distances.
“Alfredo Nila should return to state in the discus and shot to improve on placing over in Cheney,” Austin said. “Oscar Guzman is looking really well in the distance coming off a strong showing in cross country.
“Miriam Garcia as a freshman made it to state in the 100 hurdles. I expect her to return again this year. Kelsey Ochoa in the 800 should also have a great year and Kim Nila looks strong in the throws.”
For Pateros, Anna Williams looks to repeat at state after making it there as a freshman last year.
“(She) will be right up there competing for individual state title in the sprints and jumps,” Austin said.
As for the long, snowy lead-up to spring sports, Austin said, “The snow is what it is. We have the mentality that it is what it is. Not much we can do about Mother Nature. We have brought in a snow-blower attached to a tractor to clear all of our field and now wait for warmer weather to take care of the rest.”
