Cawston produces big at Peshastin meet
WENATCHEE – The Okanogan girls finished second and the boys fourth at the NCW Invite track meet April 27.
The Bulldogs’ girls were paced by Renea Taylor, who ran a personal best of 26.07 seconds in the 200. That broke her school record, coach Marty Staggs said.
“Very rough conditions, 30 to 40 mph winds and cold,” Staggs said.
Taylor also set a PR in the 100 at 12.72.
She is ranked in 1A at No. 1 in the 200 and No. 6 in the 100.
The Brewster girls won the 4x400 relay in 4:46.68. The team included Kelsey Ochoa, Miriam Garcia, Halle Aparicio and Melissa Garcia.
On the boys’ side, Liberty Bell’s Brayden White set a personal record while winning the 300-meter hurdles in 41.66, which ranks him No. 4 in state 2B.
Alfredo Nila of Brewster was second in the shot put with a PR of 43 feet, 11 inches, which ranks him No. 5 in state 2B.
Teammate Ubaldo Arellano went six feet in the high jump, a PR that elevated him into a No. 3 tie in state 2B.
Boys’ team scores - 1, Wenatchee 122. 4, Okanogan 72.5. 5, Brewster 69. 7, Liberty Bell 37.5. 10, Lake Roosevelt 8.
Brewster - 1, Jose Nila: 1, 1600, 5:00.32 PR; Alfredo Nila: 2, shot put, 43-11.5 PR; 4, discus 124-10. Ubaldo Arellano: 2, high jump, 6-00 PR; 7, 400, 56.68. Ernie Nanamkin: 2, long jump, 19-8.5; 3, 400, 55.41; 4, javelin, 148-3. Oscar Guzman: 3, 1600, 5:04.88; 6, 800, 2:17.10. Ricky Vazquez: 6, 400, 56.12. 4x400 relay: 3, 3:45.28, Jose Nila, Ricky Vazquez, Ernie Nanamkin, Ubaldo Arellano.
Lake Roosevelt - Isaiah Derr: 5, 300 hurdles, 47.51; Kyle Edmo: 7, 800, 2:17.90; 7, 1600, 5:14.21.
Liberty Bell - Brayden White: 1, 300 hurdles, 41.66 PR. Magnus Treise: 2, javelin, 149-7.5 PR; 4, triple jump, 39-4; 5, high jump, 5-6 PR; Emerson Worrell: 3, 800, 2:13.64. Bodie Paul: 6, high jump, 504. 4x400 relay: 6, 4:06.47, Brayden White, Bodie Paul, Magnus Treise, Emerson Worrell.
Pateros - Cuauh Arellano: 12, shot put, 33-9.75. Dilan Martinez: 14, 1600, 5:57.08; 15, 800, 2:42.68.
Okanogan - Chet Craigen: 1, Shot put, 49-5.75; 2, discus, 129-10. Colton Schreder-Guerrette: 5, discus, 123-07 PR; 6m shot put, 39-3. Rajay Britton: 5, long jump, 18-8.25; Darius Moses-Howard: 6, triple jump, 39-3. Gage Wilson: 8, javelin, 136-8.5 PR. Clancy Andrews: 2, 1600, 5:01.13. Levi Veenhuizen: 3, 100, 11.50. Sheldon Fields: 4, 200, 23.74 PR. Camden Dillard: 8, 300 hurdles, 48.97 PR. Tanner Tugaw: 9, shot put, 35-1.50. 4x100 relay: 2, 45.39, Kaedn Daling, Justin Watts, Sheldon Fields, Levi Veenhuizen.5, 49.82, Calvin Yusi, Hayden Oyler, Deflin, Robertson, Rajay Britton. 4x400: 2, 3:44.73, Julian Cates, Justin Watts, Levi Veenhuizen, Sheldon Fields.
Girls’ team scores - 1, Wenatchee 215. 2, Okanogan 116. 4, Liberty Bell 71. 7 tie, Brewster and Pateros, 23. 11, ACH 13.5.
Brewster - 4x400 relay: 1, 4:46.68, Kelsey Ochoa, Miriam Garcia, Halle Aparicio, Melissa Garcia. Kim Nila: 4, javelin, 105-4; 6, discus, 84-7. Melissa Garcia: 6, 3200, 14:04.86.
ACH - Maddie Murray: 3, high jump, 4-6; 7, 300 hurdles, 54.86; 9, 100 hurdles, 17.62. LeeAnn Couvillier: 6, high jump, 4-4; 5, 200, 28.23 PR.
Lake Roosevelt - Kyona Edmo: 9, 300 hurdles, 57.26.
Liberty Bell - Sammy Curtis: 2, long jump, 14-9 PR; Ali Palm: 3, triple jump, 28-5; 7, discus, 84-4 PR; Lena Nelson: 3, 3,200, 13:28.58 PR; Maisy Shaw: 4, 3,200, 13:43.45 PR. Lindsay Worrell: 7, 3,200, 14:29.94. Icel Sukovaty: 3, 1,600, 6:06.74; 6, 800, 2:52.24. Keeley Brooks: 4, 1,600, 6:10.36; 4, 800, 2:42.93. Ava Mott: 5, 800, 2:45.17. 4x100 relay: 3, 54.80, Sammy Curtis, Ali Palm, Sally Thornton-White, Chloe Sprauer. 4x200 relay: 4, 1:55.83, Sammy Curtis, Sally Thornton-White, Ali Palm, Chloe Sprauer. 4x400 relay: 2, 4:51.09, Keeley Brooks, Sally Thornton-White, Ava Mott, Maisy Shaw.
Okanogan - Renea Taylor: 1, 200, 26.07 PR; 2, 100, 12.72 PR. Myra Rasmussen: 1, 400, 1:02.37; 2, javelin, 108-6. Lexi LaDoux: 1, 800, 2:33.49; 1, 1600, 5:41.54. Kendra Sachse: 1, javelin 145-3; 3, shot put, 33-5.50. Olivia Richards: 3, 800, 2:42.23. Caitlyn Barton: 4, 200, 28.02 PR; 6, 100, 13.41.Allie Eastridge: 4, discus 100-11. Daniele Sparks: 5, long jump, 14-3.75. Lyndsi Streeter: 8, javelin, 94-10. 4x100 relay: 2, 51.75, Caitlyn Barton, Kendra Sachse, Myra Rasmussen, Renea Taylor. 4x200 relay: 1, 1:49.65, Caitlyn Barton, Myra Rasmussen, Kendra Sachse, Renea Taylor.
Pateros - Anna Williams: 2, high jump, 4-10; 3, 100, 13.10; 3, 200, 278.47; 6, 400, 1:05.51.
Cawston dominates
PESHASTIN – Lonnie Cawston of Omak put together a great day competing at the Reike Invitational on April 26.
Cawston won the long jump (19-3.5), triple jump (38-5.5) and was second in the javelin with a personal record (PR) of 145-9.
He then joined Steven Zandell, Andrick Carroll and Israel Escamilla to win the 4x400 relay in 3:37.24. The mark is ranked No. 9 in state 1A.
Oroville’s Jerry Milholland won the 100 (11.51), which ranks him at No. 4 in state 2B.
Teammate Austin Bernard won the 200 (23.78 PR), which ranks him No. 7 state 2B.
Bridgeport’s Issac Ochoa won the pole vault in a personal best of 11 feet, three inches, which ranks him No. 8 in state 2B.
On the girls’ side, Katie Keane of Tonasket finished third in a fast 100-meter field (13.09 PR), which ranks her No. 3 in state 2B.
Yareli Palacio-Isidro finished second in the shot (34-3 PR), which is No. 4 in state 2B.
Boys’ team scores - 1, Cashmere 115.33. 2, Oroville 103.33. 3, Omak 95. 4, Bridgeport 84.33. 5, Manson 83. 6, Cascade 79. 7, Entiat 52. 8, Tonasket 27.
Bridgeport - Issac Ochoa: 1, pole vault, 11-3 PR; 2, long jump, 18-8.5 PR; 4, triple jump, 36-6.5. Renaldo Ubaldo 110 hurdles, 17.29. Adrian Morales: 2, discus, 125-04 PR; 6, shot put, 36-10. Alejandro Romero: 2, high jump, 5-8 PR. Christopher Hernandez: 4, discus, 101-1. Drake Morris: 6, triple jump 34-8.5. Gilbert Padilla Rodriguez: 5, 100, 12.01 PR; 3, 200, 24.67. Carlos Flores: 6, 400, 57.31 PR; Edgar Lopez: 5, 300 hurdles, 49.01 PR. 4x100 relay: 2, 47.02, Gilbert Padilla Rodriguez, Carlos Flores, Ronaldo Ubaldo, Jesus Alameda.
Omak - Israel Escamilla: 1, 400, 53.13. Tanner Sackman: 1, discus: 130-6; 1, shot put, 45-8 PR. Lonnie Cawston: 1, long jump, 19-3.5; 1, triple jump, 38-5.5; 2, javelin, 145-9 PR. Caleb Richter: 4, shot put, 37-4. Andrick Carroll: 4, 800, 2:12.57. Steven Zandell: 5, 1,600, 4:55.54. Aldo Cruz: 5, 400, 56.17 PR. Mason Holborn: 6, 3200 11:16.83 PR. 4x400 relay: 1, 3:37.24, Lonnie Cawston, Steven Zandell, Andrick Carroll, Israel Escamilla.
Oroville - Jerry Milholland: 1, 100, 11.51; 2, 200, 23.89. Austin Bernard: 1, 200 23.78 PR; 2, 100, 11.69 PR. Dorian Carleton: 3, 800, 2:12.20 PR. Anthony Jamison: 1, 110 hurdles, 16.54; 4, 300 hurdles, 48.33 PR. Darin Cech: 6, 110 hurdles, 18.99 PR. Spencer Martin: 2m high jump, 5-8; 4, long jump, 18-7. Carson Allie: 4, pole vault, 10-00 PR; 5, long jump, 18-5 PR; 5, triple jump, 34-9.5. 4x100 relay: 1, 46.29, Spencer Martin, Austin Bernard, Anthony Jamison, jerry Milholland. 4x400 relay: 3, 3:42.88, Dorian Carleton, Austin Bernard, Darin Cech, Jerry Milholland.
Tonasket - Jordan Thrasher: 6, 100, 12.14. Julio Alatorre: 4, 200, 25.07 PR. Carter Timm: 6, 1600, 4:56.67 PR; 7, 3200, 11:40.86. Tracie Scott: 5, discus, 97-09. John Dachtler: 7, shot put, 35-4. 4x100 relay: 3, 47.49, Julio Alatorre, Solomon Brown, Michael Davis, Jordan Thrasher.
Girls’ team scores - 1, Cashmere 206. 2, Cascade 96. 3, Omak 84. 4, Bridgeport 83. 5, Tonasket 69.5. 6, Entiat 49. 7, Manson 40.5. 8, Oroville 18.
Bridgeport - Yareli Palacio-Isidro: 2, shot put, 34-3, PR; 5, discus, 86-5. Verania Velazquez: 3, shot put, 31-2; 7, discus, 83-3. Graciela Arellano: 5, javelin, 86-1 PR. Annabelle Trejo: 6, Long jump, 13-1. Karla Torres: 7, javelin, 75-4. Jennifer Farias: 5, 100, 13.87 PR; Esmeralda Garcia: 5, 200, 28.62 PR. Catalina Martinez: 5, 800, 2:59.01; 4, 3,200, 14:07.40 PR. Terri Martin: 5, 1,600, 7:13.70 PR; 6, 800, 2:59.01. Miriam Jimenez: 5, 3,200, 14:22.07 PR. Karla Torres: 4, 100 hurdles, 19.30 PR; 5, 300 hurdles, 56.45. 4x100 relay: 2, 54.85, Monica Trejo, Jennifer Farias, Anayeli Trejo, Esmeralda Garcia. 4x200: 2, 1:57.99, Monica Trejo, Karina Craig, Jennifer Farias, Esmeralda Garcia.
Omak - Emma Haeberle: 1, high jump, 5-00. Centavo Mendoza: 1, shot put, 35-2; 2, discus, 100-4. Brook Crosby: 1, 1600, 5:56.58. Jessica McClellan: 5, 100 hurdles, 19.45; 7, 300 hurdles, 1:03.16. Katie Walker: 6, 3200, 14:30.02 PR. Rowan Haigh: 7, long jump, 12-9. Hannah Schneider: 3, discus, 88-10; 4, shot put, 30-9.4x400 relay: 2, 4:41.35, Mariah Campos, Evangeline Lamb, Rowan Haigh, Brooke Crosby.
Oroville - Gracie Maddox: 6, javelin, 78-8 PR. 4x100 relay: 4, 56.57, Julissa Alvarez, Emily Rawley, Wendy Ortega, Madelyn Martin. 4x200: 5, 2:04.20, Julissa Alvarez, Wendy Ortega, Gracie Maddox, Madelyn Martin. 4x400: 3, 4:44.30, Emma Bocook, Emily Rawley, Julissa Alvarez, Gracie Maddox.
Tonasket - Anna McCullough: 1, discus, 104-04. Katie Keane: 3, 100, 13.09 PR. Heidi Cruz: 4, 200, 28.55; 5, long jump, 13-10.5 PR. Missy Martinez: 3, 3200 14;05.72; 4, 1600, 6:47.93. Araceli Torres: 3, javelin, 95-10PR. Katie Rawley: 4, javelin, 88-4. Becca Rollins: 2, high jump, 4-8. 3, Anahy Merida: 3, high jump, 4-6 PR. 4x200 relay: 4, 2:03.10, Erica Breshears, Heidi Cruz, Brielle Wahl, Athena Rietveld.
Republic competes
RITZVILLE -Freshman Korbin Forsman of Republic finished fifth in the 3,200 (11:03.55) at the Undeberg Invitational on April 27.
Republic boys - Korbin Forsman: 5, 3,200, 11:03.55. Tristan Guilliot: 8, long jump, 17-2.
Republic girls - Courtney Starr: 11, 3,200, 14:53.00. Gwendolyn Flesher: 13, 1,600, 7:02.01.
Curlew girls finish third
CHEWELAH - The Curlew girls’ track team finished third at the 13-team District No. 7 1B/2B league meet April 24 at Jenkins High School.
Anna Reiss led the way with a second in the 3,200 (16:22.61) and fourth in the 1,600 (7:18.93).
Republic’s Korbin Forsman dropped below five minutes in the 1,600 with a personal best of 4:57.71, which ranks him No. 9 in state 1B.
Maddie Murray of Almira/Coulee-Hartline ran a PR in the 100 hurdles (17.01), which ranks her No. 2 in state 1B.
Teammate LeeAnn Couvillier set a PR in the 100 (13.47) that moved her to No. 8 in state 1B.
Boys’ team scores - 1, Chewelah 252. 6, tie, Republic and Reardan, 43. 9, Curlew, 20.
Curlew - Jayden Thomas: 5, long jump, 17-6PR; 6, 200, 25.79; 6, 100, 12.24PR.
Republic - Korbin Forsman: 1, 1,600, 4:56.71 PR; 2, 800, 2:18.04. Tristan Guilliot: 1, long jump, 18-9.5. Terrell Davis: 6, 110 hurdles, 22:89; 8, 300 hurdles, 56.96. 4x4100 relay: 4, 52.53, Jordan Starr, Jesse Beauchamp, Ian Hamrick, Tristan Guilliot.
Girls’ team scores - 1, Chewelah 226. 3, Curlew 74. 8, Republic 35. 9, ACH 34.
ACH - Maddy Murray: 2, 300 hurdles, 53.39; 3, 100 hurdles, 17.01 PR; 3, high jump, 4-4; 6, 200, 29.57. LeeAnn Couvillier: 5, 100, 13.47PR; 5, 200, 29.25; 5, high jump, 4-2.
Curlew - Anna Reiss: 2, 3,200, 16:22.61; 4, 1600, 7:18.93. Emily McElheran: 3, 3200, 16:37.11 PR; 6, 1600, 7:32.32. Emma Reiss: 3, 1600, 7:05.83; 8, 800, 3:16.05. Mea Jess: 5, 1600, 7:31.61PR. 4x200 relay - 6, 2:16.31, Anna Reiss, Aurora Wentz, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss.
Republic - Courtney Starr: 1, 3200, 15:47.07. Gwendolyn Flesher: 2, 1600, 7:05.71. Tandice Fletcher: 4, 300 hurdles, 58.83 PR. 4x400 relay: 2, 5:19.51, Kayla Tonasket, Courtney Starr, Gwendolyn Flesher, Tandice Fletcher.4, 300 hurdles, 58.83 PR. 4x400 relay: 2, 5:19.51, Kayla Tonasket, Courtney Starr, Gwendolyn Flesher, Tandice Fletcher.
Top state 1A marks
WINTHROP - Three state 1A top 10 marks and personal records were put up at the five-team meet April 23 at Liberty Bell High School.
Okanogan’s Myra Rasmussen tossed the javelin 111 feet, which ranks her No. 7.
Teammate Chet Craigen upped his No. 2 state shot put mark to 54-6.
Omak’s Centaya Mendoza went 37-2 in the shot, which is No. 7 in state.
