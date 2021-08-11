CURLEW – Repairs have been made to the Ferry County Rail Trail where a 2015 washout took out a crossing of West Deer Creek.
The non-profit Ferry County Rail Trail Partners completed the repairs last week, reconnecting Curlew to the tunnel and Kettle River section of the 25-mile trail. A new bridge spans the creek.
In 2015, the Stickpin Fire devastated the landscape upstream of the trail, said the partners. Rains followed, resulting in major washouts to county roads, the rail trail and the culvert at West Deer Creek.
The group raised construction funds and worked closely with Ferry County commissioners and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to come up with a permanent solution that also protects the water quality and fish habitat of West Deer Creek, a tributary to the Kettle River.
“This long-term, quality repair could not have happened without the support of Stotts Construction, volunteers and donations from trail supporters,” said project manager and group Vice President Keith Bell.
The group, whose mission is to preserve the rail corridor for the long-term economic benefit of Ferry County and create a non-motorized trail, said it aims to complete all trail improvements by the fall.
“With a little cooperation from Mother Nature and continued community support, we will be nearly done with surfacing and other improvements by the time the snow flies,” Bell said.
Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 3 Malo, WA 99150, or via the group’s website, ferrycountyrailtrail.com.
