WAUCONDA – Clackamas Mountain Trail has been named the hike of the week by the Okanogan County Tourism Council.
The trail, which takes off from the Sweat Creek picnic area near Wauconda, provides “an excellent introduction to the kind of old growth forest that once dominated this region of the Pacific Northwest,” said the council.
Stands of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir are interspersed with open meadows and a creek.
The round trip hike is 10.1 miles, with an elevation gain of 1,800 feet.
The dog-friendly trail is maintained on an irregular basis. It is part of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
“Plan on hiking the route counter clockwise beginning at the wooden gate just past the outhouse at Sweat Creek picnic area,” said the council. “Take the right-hand trail option, walking under the power line for a short distance before trending in a northerly direction along the prominent ridge east of Sweat Creek. After the steep climb from the head of Sweat Creek, look for the Clackamas Mountain Trail on the left.”
The trail can be accessed by driving 33 miles east of Tonasket on Highway 20 to the Sweat Creek picnic area. A Northwest Forest Pass is needed to park.
