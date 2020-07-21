NESPELEM – Several streams across the Colville Indian Reservation were stocked recently with two-pound rainbow trout, giving tribal members the opportunity to do some summer fishing.
Hall and Lost creeks received 50 fish and the Nespelem River got 300 from the tribe’s resident fish hatchery, according to a tribal announcement.
“We encourage the membership to take advantage of these opportunities the hatchery is providing,” said the tribe.
Members must possess their tribal identification card, which is a legal permit to fish.
Fishing by tribal members on the reservation is open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribe asks people to adhere to safety guidance.
The reservation is closed to non-member fishing because of the coronavirus.
