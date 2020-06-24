NESPELEM – New camping and boating regulations have been implemented by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
“There is a reservation recreation fee for non-members to purchase for $80 annually that is good for one year at time of purchase to access the reservation and to participate in recreational activities like boating, fishing and camping,” said Linda Palmer, the tribe’s parks and recreation program manager. “There is a $10-a-day boat launch permit or $80 annual boat launch permit.”
Launch sites are listed in the regulations and those are the only launch sites allowed, she said.
All non-member camping is $35 per day in designated campsites and random camping.
Non-member fishing fee prices have not changed, according to the fish and wildlife department.
More information is on the tribe’s website, www.colvilletribes.com.
