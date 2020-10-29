NESPELEM – The Colville Confederated Tribes has closed the Cold Springs Fire area to hunting and trapping.
The change will be re-evaluated next summer, said tribal officials.
The reservation is closed to non-members because of COVID-19 except for those driving on state highways, doing essential work and living on the reservation.
