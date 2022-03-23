NESPELEM - Anglers have an opportunity to get paid to fish for northern pike in Lake Roosevelt.
The Colville Confederated Tribes’ northern pike reward program will pay anglers $10 for every pike head turned in at a designated drop off location.
Anglers can drop off their pike heads at the Noisy Waters Gas Station, Kettle Falls boat launch, Hunters boat launch, Fort Spokane boat launch or at the tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Inchelium.
In 2021, anglers were paid $1,860 for the pike heads that were turned in and in 2020, just over $11,000 was paid, said the tribe. The reward program has paid out almost $34,000 since it began in 2017.
“The co-managers of Lake Roosevelt - Colville Confederated Tribes, the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - mutually agree that northern pike pose a significant threat to the Lake Roosevelt fishery and salmon fisheries in the Columbia River through competition, predation and the introduction of diseases,” said Holly McLellan, aquatic invasive species manager for the Colville tribes.
“The co-managers are particularly concerned with the negative impacts northern pike pose to tribal and state resources,” she said. “The CCT currently invests $6.1 million, the STI invests $3.1 million and WDFW invests $560,000 annually into protecting and enhancing the fish of Lake Roosevelt through hatchery programs, native fish conservation programs for redband trout, white sturgeon and burbot, as well as habitat restoration projects through 15 Bonneville Power Administration-sponsored projects.”
Northern pike are found in slow-moving streams and in shallow, weedy places in lakes and reservoirs. They are an ambush predator and can lie perfectly still for long periods and attack prey with remarkable speed, said the tribe. They eat frogs, insects, birds, trout, steelhead and salmon.
Anglers participating must:
-Be 17 years or older to participate in the program.
-Completely fill out tag information at the designated drop-off area. Fish heads must be placed in a freezer bag with the label and dropped into the freezer or brought to the Inchelium fish and wildlife office.
-Provide fish heads that are in good condition and clearly identifiable. Unidentifiable heads will not be accepted or awarded.
-Catch the fish in the main stem Columbia River from Wells Dam upstream to the Canadian border, the Spokane River upstream to Little Falls, the Kettle River or the Okanogan River.
-Adhere to all applicable state and tribal fishing regulations for the area fished.
There are no size restrictions on northern pike that are eligible for the reward. Anglers should allow two to three weeks for receipt of the reward.
More information is at https://www.cct-fnw.com/northern-pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.