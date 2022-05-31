OMAK - Colville Gaming LLC is joining with IGT for the addition of sports betting at 12 Tribes Colville Casinos.
IGT offers sports betting hardware and software, services and systems worldwide.
“While each destination is unique in its offerings, all 12 Tribes Colville Casinos share a common commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences, unique gaming opportunities, unparalleled customer service and individual player recognition,” said a Colville Gaming announcement.
“Thanks to IGT we feel confident in our ability to provide our guests with an exciting and secure sports betting environment, and we look forward to opening our doors to sports enthusiasts soon,” said Tony Posey, 12 Tribes Colville Casinos chief operating officer.
On Sept. 10, 2021, the tribe received final approval from the U.S. Department of Interior to begin offering sports betting at its casinos. Department officials reviewed and approved the sports betting amendment to the tribes’ gaming compact.
Under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, non-traditional gambling can be offered by a tribe only through a compact, or agreement, with the state and approved by the interior department.
The sports betting amendment is comprehensive and covers topics ranging from money laundering to sports integrity, while respecting tribal sovereignty and preserving opportunities and flexibility for the tribe to operate sports betting effectively, said a tribal announcement.
The amendment applies to the tribe’s casinos in Omak, Manson and Coulee Dam, and any future venues operated by the tribe.
Several other Washington tribes also have received federal approval to add sports betting to their gambling operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.