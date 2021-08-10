OMAK – The Colville tribal diabetes prevention program will have a healthy heart walk Aug. 19 on the fitness trail in East Side Park.
The walk starts at 11 a.m. at the Omak Visitor Information Center. Participants can sign in any time until 1 p.m.
After walking a mile, each pre-registered participant will receive a healthy heart T-shirt, drink and healthy snack, say organizers.
Registration information is available at www.colvilletribes.com.
