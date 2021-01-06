NESPELEM – A winter wellness challenge has been issued to Colville tribal you by the tribe’s youth development program.
Participants can receive a free Hoopfest basketball, said a tribal announcement.
The challenge includes fitness bingo. Parents/guardians are asked to take a photo or video of the child participating in one of the activities, then mark the activity off on the bingo card. Once five in a row have been completed, the required documents, including a signed photo release form, and photos or video can be sent to the program to get the basketball.
Tribal officials said there’s a limited supply of basketballs.
Activities include bike riding, running, tennis, yoga, basketball, sledding, dance, walking, roller and ice skating, lifting weights, shoveling snow and so on.
Documents can be sent to laura.gribble.kyp@colvilletribes.com.
