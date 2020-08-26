NESPELEM – Colville tribal fisheries staff and others are taking to Lake Roosevelt in boats to catch as many northern pike as possible to reduce the fishes’ impacts on native fish such as salmon and steelhead.
Lake Roosevelt co-managers – the Colville Confederated Tribes, Spokane Tribe and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife - will have multiple fishing crews out on the lake until this fall.
“The field crews started suppression four months late due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Holly McLellan, fish biologist for the Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We began limited sampling in June and catch rates have been low this year with only 265 northern pike removed.
“However, we have had a positive angler response, with 390 heads turned in for the $10 reward so far this year. We will continue suppression work through November.”
The tribe primarily uses gill nets to capture northern pike. Nets being used are specifically designed to catch northern pike and reduce bycatch of non-targeted fish.
Nets are set in shallow water (less than 25 feet) in areas with low gradient. Such areas typically are not occupied by native salmonids, said tribal officials.
The co-managers began northern pike suppression in Lake Roosevelt in 2015 and since then, about 13,000 of them have been removed from the lake, with the majority – 90 percent - being captured upstream of Hunters, also referred to as the upper section.
“We focused our efforts in Lake Spokane, a reservoir of the Spokane River upstream of Lake Roosevelt,” said Charles Lee, fish biologist for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “An emerging population of northern pike has been identified in Lake Spokane as a potential seed population to Lake Roosevelt and the Columbia River.
“We focused our efforts in the upper half of the reservoir where northern pike have been captured in previous surveys. We conducted five weeks of gill net effort with three boat crews and we set a total of 286 nets over the five weeks (May and June) and captured a total of 323 northern pike in various states of maturity, with many pre-spawn fish capture during the early weeks and more post-spawn fish toward the end of the sampling.”
The state plans to conduct monitoring and suppression efforts with the other co-managers at Lake Roosevelt this fall. A reservoir-wide fall monitoring survey is scheduled for early November.
“Removing northern pike protects our current fisheries and ensures everyone continues to have fishing opportunities in Lake Roosevelt,” said McLellan. “We are grateful for the public’s support and continued participation in the Colville tribes’ northern pike reward program.”
More information about the program is at https://www.cct-fnw.com/news/ and scroll to the bottom.
Pike suppression work is funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Chelan and Grant counties’ public utility districts and the National Park Service.
Northern pike can live more than 20 years, exceed 50 inches and weigh up to 45 pounds. On average, they live six years and span 26 inches. They are known to be voracious predators that prefer soft-finned fish such as rainbow trout, but will eat almost anything they can get in their mouths including sunfish, baby ducks and even bats.
As an ambush predator that can consume 75 percent of their body length, they can devour juvenile and adult salmonids and other sport fish.
One adult female northern pike can produce up to 250,000 eggs.
They were introduced to the Columbia Basin in 1953 in Dry Fork Reservoir, Mont., and have spread through the upper Columbia Basin through the Clark Fork River in Montana to Pend Oreille River, Idaho, and Washington, and the Columbia River in Lake Roosevelt and the Columbia River in Canada, upstream to below Keenleyside Dam.
They are two dams - Grand Coulee and Chief Joseph - away from critical Columbia River salmon spawning habitat, where Washington has invested billions of dollars in salmon and steelhead recovery.
