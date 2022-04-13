OMAK – The city council has approved an archaeological survey and monitoring agreement for the planned in-ground skate park in East Side Park.
Action on the agreement with the Colville Confederated Tribes came during the council’s April 4 meeting.
The city has been awarded a $401,070 grant by the state Recreation and Conservation Office for construction. The city’s share of the project is $17,395.
Under the agreement, the tribe’s historic preservation office will provide an archaeologist to monitor excavation. The property is within an area highly sensitive for cultural resources and is in close proximity to several previously recorded archaeological sites of importance to the tribe.
The project is within the external boundaries of the Colville Indian Reservation.
Cost is estimated at a maximum of $6,191.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said he anticipates the project going to bid in late summer, with construction in late fall or early spring 2023.
