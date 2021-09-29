OMAK — Details of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ planned sports betting operations are being finalized, with the goal of offering the service as soon as practicable.
On Sept. 10, the tribe received final approval from the U.S. Department of Interior to begin offering sports betting at its casinos. Department officials reviewed and approved the sports betting amendment to the tribes’ gaming compact.
Under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, non-traditional gambling can be offered by a tribe only through a compact, or agreement, with the state and approved by the interior department.
The sports betting amendment is comprehensive and covers topics ranging from money laundering to sports integrity, while respecting tribal sovereignty and preserving opportunities and flexibility for the tribe to operate sports betting effectively, said a tribal announcement.
The amendment applies to the tribe’s casinos in Omak, Manson and Coulee Dam, and any future venues operated by the tribe.
Colville Tribal Federal Corp., the tribe’s business arm, is still finalizing the details of its sports betting operations, but the amendment will allow sports betting to begin as soon as practicable, said the tribe.
“It is important to us that before entering into any new business venture we fully analyze our options and opportunities, and properly vet any proposed vendors or partners,” said corporation CEO Kary Nichols. “Our team is working hard to create a first-class experience for all our future sports betting patrons.”
“This approval marks an important economic milestone for our casinos,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. “This new kind of gaming will help attract visitors from around the country and allow us to further support the economy of our region.
“We look forward to opening our doors for sports betting in the near future and welcoming everyone to come watch and enjoy all kinds of games and events with us.”
Several other Washington tribes also have received federal approval to add sports betting to their gambling operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.