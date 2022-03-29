BRIDGEPORT – Triploid rainbow trout averaging 1.44 pounds each were released March 22 into Lake Rufus Woods, the Columbia River pool behind Chief Joseph Dam.
Staff from the Colville Confederated Tribes’ resident fish program released the fish, which can be identified by the absence of an adipose fin.
A total of 23,157 fish were released March 22. Additional stocking events are planned in April and May, said the tribe.
“We encourage the membership to take advantage of this opportunity the resident fish program is providing,” said the tribe.
All anglers are encouraged to provide information about their catch – date, location, boat or shore fishing, approximate size – to creel personnel or by calling the tribal fish and wildlife department, 509-634-2110, said the tribe.
