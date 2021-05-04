OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting an online, interactive event at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, to introduce new or returning anglers to the basics they need to know to catch and cook lake trout.
Anglers also will get an inside look at what goes into raising hatchery trout.
Topics include:
-A behind-the-scenes broadcast from Lakewood Hatchery.
-Real-time trout planting at American Lake.
-Tips and strategies for catching rainbow trout.
-How to handle catch-and-release fish safely.
-Fishing-related information on the department’s website and Fish Washington app.
-A demonstration of how to clean and cook trout.
-Questions and answer period.
Pre-registration is not required. Those who want to participate should visit zoom.us/j/95960846428 a little before 10 a.m. Closed captioning will be available.
A recording of the live event will be available on the department’s YouTube channel a few days after the event.
