TWISP – The Twisp Ponds Discovery Walk has been named by the Okanogan County Tourism Council as a great hike.
“The story of salmon in the Methow is well represented by this small but impactful park located just a short distance from downtown Twisp,” said the council.
The story of the salmon’s decline and recovery is told, along with that of the surrounding biome, at the trail.
“Easy, though limited, parking provides access to the trails where visitors of all ages will experience gentle trail walking and abundant opportunities for wildlife viewing,” said the council.
The trail features sculptures and bird boxes made by local artists and artisans.
Maps for the half-mile of trails are available at the educational kiosk in the parking lot.
“Depending upon the season and water levels, salmon and a variety of waterfowl frequent the area, as do birds and white-tail deer,” said the council.
The trail can be reached by driving a half-mile west of town on Twisp River Road.
More information is available from the Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation, www.methowsalmon.org.
