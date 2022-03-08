RENTON – Cailee Denison, Tonasket, and Jemenia Garcia, Waterville-Mansfield, were named athletes of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
They were honored for Week 24.
Denison, a senior wrestler, reached her goals and set new records this season. She broke the record set by Ryan Anderson for most pins in a season, with 30.
She is the first Tonasket girl to place at the Mat Classic state meet, where she placed sixth in her weight category.
She is a student leader and “truly a pioneer for girls’ wrestling at Tonasket,” said WIAA.
Garcia, a sophomore, led the Shockers to the state tournament for the first time since 2007. She had 21 points and nine rebounds during Waterville-Mansfield’s regional victory over Muckleshoot Tribal School.
She had two points and one rebound in the Shockers’ opening round loss to Mossyrock.
