RENTON – Two local high school athletes were named athletes of the week for Week 23, Feb. 13-19, by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Kiona Michel, a sophomore at Omak High School, was honored for wrestling, as was Waylon Thomas, a Tonasket senior.
Michel, in her first year of wrestling, placed fifth in the Region 2 championships and qualified for the state tournament as the first Omak girl to compete at the Mat Classic. She did not place at the state level.
Michel, competing in the 235-pound weight class, placed first in regular season meets at Granger, Oroville and Quincy, and placed second at Othello and third in the north girls’ sub-regional meet.
She won the Washington State Wrestling Association Folk-style championship in Tacoma.
“Michel has been working hard to create a healthier lifestyle and the hard work is paying off and shows in her success in wrestling,” said the WIAA announcement.
Thomas, competing at 132, won his third state championship at Mat Classic. He won in 2019, 2020 and this year; there was no state tournament in 2021 because of COVID-19.
He took third at the Tri-State Tournament in 2021.
“Thomas has been a great role model for younger athletes and has helped build the program,” said WIAA. “Additionally, added to his plate, Thomas is a Running Start student.”
