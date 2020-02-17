RENTON – Two north central Washington high school basketball players have been named athletes of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Among the Week 23 athletes for Feb. 2-8 are:
-Allison Nomee, Lake Roosevelt basketball. Nomee, a senior, is a four-year varsity player who sank 19 points against No. 1 seed Waterville-Mansfield.
-Lonnie Simpson Jr., Inchelium basketball. Simpson, a junior, had 16 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists against Northport.
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week, based off of nominations.
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award. Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of noon each Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.