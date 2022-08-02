Two tourneys planned at golf club The Chronicle Aug 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAK - The Iron Man Tournament will be Aug. 6 at Okanogan Valley Golf Club and a night tournament will be Aug. 27.Signups began July 23 for this weekend’s tournament; signups for the night tournament began Aug. 1 with a limit of 18 teams. Entries close Aug. 24 or when the event is full.Nine holes will be played at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and then the second nine after sunset.A fee will be charged. The event is open to non-members.Funds go toward clubhouse roof repairs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Sport Golf Entry Signup Repair Fund Fee Iron Man × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE MANAGING EDITOR SCHOOL BUS DRIVER BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE Full time Dental Assistant PAYROLL DEPUTY FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME Volunteer Drivers Needed - .65 cents per mile reimbursed FAMILY PRACTICE PHYSICIAN Latest News Hospital board interviews four finalists for CEO job Okanogan board makes Quick pick for school chief Two die in separate vehicle accidents Forest Service imposes campfire restrictions Suicide Race qualifying continues this week Watercross racing returns to Oroville King Salmon Derby set for Aug. 5-7 Campfires banned in recreation area, portions of park Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRodriguez launches write-in campaignAlana Gayle ThompsonPrimary election: SheriffDavid ConnTwo arrested on suspicion of drive-by shootingMariah Corinne RayRaymond Edward SmithKimberly Rae SmithDarlene M. Wilder - Cho.cho.walqxMichael P. Bigelow Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.