Bridgeport’s Lizbeth Monje, at left, blocks a spike from an Oroville player during their Sept. 22 matchup. Oroville went on to win in four sets, 3-1.

OMAK — The North Central 1A and 1B/2B leagues for volleyball each have two remaining undefeated teams, including Omak and Okanogan who will face off tonight at 6:30 p.m. and decide who the final, undefeated Okanogan County team will be.

The other 1A team is Chelan High School, currently at 3-0 overall with one conference game. The other undefeated 2B team is Manson, sitting at a 5-0 overall record with four conference games.

