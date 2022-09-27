OMAK — The North Central 1A and 1B/2B leagues for volleyball each have two remaining undefeated teams, including Omak and Okanogan who will face off tonight at 6:30 p.m. and decide who the final, undefeated Okanogan County team will be.
The other 1A team is Chelan High School, currently at 3-0 overall with one conference game. The other undefeated 2B team is Manson, sitting at a 5-0 overall record with four conference games.
Omak currently leads the Caribou Trail league with a 5-0 overall record with 2 league games. They’ve lost a single set so far in their five games so far. Okanogan sits just behind Manson in the 2B rankings on the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association website due to, like Omak, a single lost set in their five matches played so far. Manson has not dropped a single set this season.
WIAA League Standings as of Sept. 26:
1A Caribou Trail – 1, Omak, 5-0; 2, Cashmere, 3-3; 3, Chelan, 3-0; 4, Quincy, 2-4; 5, Cascade (Leavenworth), 0-4.
2B – 1, Manson, 5-0; 2, Okanogan, 5-0; 3, Brewster, 4-1; 4, Lake Roosevelt, 3-2; 5, Oroville, 1-5; 6, Tonasket, 1-5; 7, Liberty Bell, 1-5; 8, Bridgeport, 0-5.
Brewster 3, Bridgeport 0
Brewster traveled to Bridgeport last Tuesday, Sept. 20, to take on the Mustangs. Even with a slow start, according to coach Marcy Boesel, the Bears were still able to come out with a win in three sets – 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 – and a gameplan for the future.
“We had a slow start but found our rhythm as the match progressed,” Boesel said. “We definitely came away with a better understanding of areas we need to improve.”
Brewster stats — Abi Boesel, 15-16 serving, 7 aces, 8 assists, 1 dig, 5 kills; Tori Hull, 6-8 serving, 8 aces, 4 kills; Morgan McGuire, 6 digs, 7 kills, 1 stuff block; Makena Kelly, 7-9 serving, 3 aces, 11 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs; Maribel Perez, 11-12 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills; Grace Becker, 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 8 digs; Rae Najera 4-5 serving, 1 aces; Lucy Zhao, 5-6 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs.
Brewster 3, Tonasket 0
The Bears turned around that same week to host Tonasket, just two days later on Sept. 22, for another volleyball match. After intense c-squad and junior varsity matches, Brewster’s varsity squad would close the evenings activities out in three sets – 25-10, 25-19, 25-13 – against the Tigers to take another win.
“I was really pleased with how the girls stepped on the court prepared to play tonight and held their focus throughout the entire match. It was an area of focus from our match on Tuesday,” Boesel said.
Brewster stats — Abi Boesel, 27-29 serving, 8 aces, 12 digs, 10 assists, 7 kills; Tori Hull, 8-8 serving, 2 digs, 4 kills, 1 block assist; Morgan McGuire, 7 digs, 1 assist, 8 kills, 3 stuff blocks; Makena Kelly, 6-7 serving, 6 digs, 10 assists 7 kills, 1 stuff block; Maribel Perez, 13-15 serving, 4 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs, 1 kill; Grace Becker, 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 7 digs.
Curlew 3, Cusick 0
Curlew 3, Selkirk 0
The Curlew Cougars hosted Cusick and Selkirk for a round of volleyball matches, at home, on Sept. 24. The Cougars stood tall against Cusick, winning in three sets – 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 – before turning around to play Selkirk.
“Great building game for new set up with girls,” coach Leila Hall said after the win against Cusick.
Curlew’s volleyball team, according to Singer, played a very tough game against Selkirk, hanging in for a win via three sets – 25-23, 25-23, 25-22.
“Had a blast,” Hall said. “We played hard and never quit.”
Curlew, versus Cusick, stats — Macey Singer, 8 kills, 5 aces; Theia Grady, 8 kills, 8 assists; Malia Sonstgen, 7 digs; Ellie Calhoun, 7 digs.
Curlew, versus Selkirk, stats — Macey Singer, 11 kills, 3 aces; Theia Grady, 6 assist; Ellie Calhoun, 7 digs; Ciana Patterson, 7 digs.
Other scores:
Omak 3, Cascade 0
Manson 3, Liberty Bell 0
Lake Roosevelt 3, Tonasket 0
Manson 3, Lake Roosevelt 0
Okanogan 3, Liberty Bell 0
Pateros 3, Wilson Creek 0
Entiat 3, Pateros 0
Moses Lake Christian Academy 3, Pateros 0
