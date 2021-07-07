OLYMPIA – The annual Washington Fishing Rules Pamphlet is now available online for the coming year, detailing fishing rules and regulations for the state’s many lakes, rivers, and marine areas from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said the online regulations are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations. Anglers can download the full 2021-22 regulations at https://www.eregulations.com/assets/docs/resources/WA/21WAFW-LR.pdf.
In addition, the Fish Washington mobile app has the latest regulations. Download information is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/app.
Paper copies of the pamphlet typically are available at hundreds of license dealers throughout Washington at the end of June. They won’t be available until mid-July because of difficulties obtaining the materials needed to print the pamphlets, due in part to widespread supply-chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the department.
“Not having the pamphlets available by the beginning of the new regulation year is certainly disappointing,” said Kelly Cunningham, fish program director with the department. “The online regulations and the Fish Washington app are great resources, but we know many people still like to have a physical copy of the full pamphlet. We’re doing everything we can to work with the vendor on delivery.”
The pamphlet is expected to be delivered to dealers across the state the week of July 12.
The Fish Washington App can be downloaded for free from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
