OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened the upper Columbia River to retention of coho salmon.
The section from Priest Rapids Dam to Rock Island Dam opened Sept. 18 and will be open through Oct. 15. Daily limit is six salmon. Up to two may be adult Chinook and up to four may be coho. The minimum size is 12 inches.
Sockeye must be released.
From Rock Island Dam to Wells Dam, fishing opened Sept. 18 and will be open Oct. 15 for a daily limit of six salmon. Up to two may be adult hatchery Chinook and up to four may be coho. Minimum size is 12 inches.
Wild adult Chinook and sockeye must be released.
The department said returns of upper Columbia River-bound coho salmon are sufficient to meet conservation objectives and to provide for sport angler harvest.
Department officials said the fishery will be monitoring closely and they may close the season early if necessary for excessive incidental catch-and-release impacts to Endangered Species Act-listed summer steelhead. Emergency rule updates will be posted at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.
Anglers must have a current fishing license, appropriate to the fishery, and follow rules in the state pamphlet, which is available online. The latest rule information is at 360-902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules.
