Omak bowler holds many high marks
OMAK – April has been pretty good for Jason VanderWeide, as he bowled his second perfect 300 game in the Thursday King Pin League.
VanderWeide parlayed the game into a 761 series.
The Omak bowler tossed a 300 game earlier in the season in the Classic Scratch League, where he has a high series of 762.
VanderWeide is also high bowler for the year with a 299 in Monday Majors (814 series).
Week 29 of 32
Monday Majors – Game: 244, Jason VanderWeide. 235, Dan Wentz. 224, Jeremy Fletcher. 214, Kevin Schnake. 212, John Nicholas. 205, Rob Click. 204, Bill Gates. 200, Al Hoberg and Brett Baum. Series: 691, Jason VanderWeide. 656, Dan Wentz. 565, Smiley Smith. 560, Rob Click.
Week 28 of 32
Monday Majors – Game: 268, Jason VanderWeide. 223, Bill Gates. Series: 772, Jason VanderWeide. 566, John Nicholas. 562, Terry Pelton.
Week 30 of 32
Valleyettes – Game: 170, Kathy Sirois. 160, Mary Lou Herrst. 159, Michelle Sirois. Series: 439, Mary Lou Herrst. 438, Kathy Sirois. 425, Michell Sirois.
Week 29 of 32
Game: s148, Sue Haugen. 145, Panda Dunckel and Susie Oyler. 136, Patty Workman and Sierra Fain. Series: 430, Panda Dunckel.
Week 32 of 34
Classic Scratch – Men’s game: 288, Jason VanderWeide. 242, Smiley Smith. 224, Bill Carson. Men’s series: 649, Jason VanderWeide. 644, Smiley Smith. 597, Deelyn Wyatt. 591, Dan Naylor. Women’s game: 188, Patty Detro. Women’s series: 523, Patty Detro.
Week 31 of 34
Men’s game: 279, Jason VanderWeide. 229, Dale Dunckel. 211, Travis Fry. 203, Justin Allen. Men’s series: 686, Jason VanderWeide. 611, Travis Fry. 608, Dale Dunckel. Women’s game: 203, Patty Detro. 184, Kristi Marchand. 159, Panda Dunckel. Women’s series: 575, Patty Detro. 506, Kristi Marchand. 400, Panda Dunckel.
Week 31 of 33
Thursday King Pin – Men’s game: 300, Jason VanderWeide. 247, Leon Hoover. 224, BJ Brown. Men’s series: 761, Jason VanderWeide. 600, Bob Stevens. 598, BJ Brown. Women’s game: 166, Rikki Gorman. Women’s series: 443, Rikki Gorman. 387, Jessica Fry. 382, Jennifer Mercado. 354, Ronnie Jackson.
Week 30 of 33
Thursday King Pin – Men’s game: 258, Travis Fry. 245, Dale Dunckel. 244, Robert Arnold. Men’s series: 641, Travis Fry. 639, Dale Dunckel. 574, Robert Arnold. 561, Bob Stevens. Women’s game: 181, Jessica Fry. 180, Jayna Hubbard. Women’s series: 480, Jayna Hubbard. 477, Jessica Fry.
Week 31 of 33
Sun City Rollers – Game: 154, Mary Lou Herrst. 149, Lee Schreiber. Series: 423, Lee Schreiber. 398, Chris Parten.
Week 30 of 33
Sun City Rollers – Game: 183, Chris Parten. 149, Judy Herrst. 146, Susie Oyler. 140, Mary Lou Herrst. Series: 491, Christ Parten. 414, Judy Herrst. 392, Mary Lou Herrst.
Week 30 of 33
Seniors – Men’s game: 235, Larry Widman. 229, Robert Arnold. Men’s series: 600, Robert Arnold. 543, Larry Widman. Women’s game: 184, Patty DeTro. 170, Kathy Dial. 167, Valerie Braman. 164, Terry Clark. Women’s series: 516, Patty Detro. 483, Terry Clark. 453, Valerie Braman. 444, Kathy Dial.
Week 31 of 33
Seniors – Men’s game: 216, Les McKay. 211, Bill Knorr and Terry Pelton. Men’s series: 572, Terry Pelton. 558, Rick Braman. 556, les McKay. Women’s game: 182, Kathy Dial. 170, Patty DeTro. 161, Valerie Braman. Women’s series: 508, Kathy Dial. 476, Patty DeTro.
