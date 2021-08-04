OMAK – Jason Vanderweide and Cody Wells took first place in gross during the July 31 Iron Man Tournament at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Vanderweide and Wells scored 99, said Dean Dorland, club pro.
In second place, at 105, were Mike Bordner and Brian Lewis. Cary Tonasket and Wyatt Utt tied for third with Ken Stanley and Jacob Stanley at 112.
Low net winners were Charlie Breshears and Jeremy Calentine, 91. In second were Casey Watts and Jay Short, 95, while Ryan Vance and Kyle Vance were third at 98.
