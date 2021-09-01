OKANOGAN – A coed softball team sponsored by Vassar Electric, Tonasket, won a tournament Aug. 28 at the Plex.
Vassar started the tournament with a 7-20 loss to the Turtles, Sumas, said tournament director Shirley Bowden.
After that, Vassar won four games in a row, topping El Torito 13-12, Eagle Rock, 14-8, Hey NDN 19-9 and Club Sports Bar 8-3.
Club had four wins going into that game, 13-3 over El Torito, 10-3 over Hey NDN, 6-3 over Turtles and 16-8 over Eagle Rock. Head-to-head, Vassar won the tournament with the Club placing second.
Hey NDN placed third by beating Turtles 14-13 in the last games. Hey NDN started the tournament with a win over Eagle Rock, 11-10, then lost to the Club 10-3 and beat El Torito 12-11.
Teams voted for all-stars after each game. Honorees were:
-Vassar Electric – Bjorn Thompson and Sabrina Keys.
-Club Sports Bar – Shawn Townsend and Andrea Schmitt.
-Hey NDN – Marshall Pakootas and Lynn Hoover.
-Turtles – Devin Dykes and Valencia Tapun.
-Eagle Rock – Shawn Ingraham and Kate Windser.
-El Torito – Craig Hall and Mirah Ray.
In league play, Club Sports Bar won the league title with a 13-3 record. Each team was scheduled for 20 games, but not all were played, said Bowden.
Final standings
Club Sports Bar 13-3
Eagle Rock 11-9
El Torito 10.5-5.5
Hey NDN 9.5-10.5
Boo Yaa 5-12
Exit Real Estate 4-13
All-stars
Club Sports Bar – Hunter Rubert and Kayla Wells.
Eagle Rock – Eli Driessen and Michelle Jane.
El Torito – Brandon Ray and Yvonne Hart.
Hey NDN – Gavin Cohen and Morgan Smith.
Boo Yaa – Ed Wolfe and Riki Wippel.
Exit Real Estate – Richard Vassar and Leoni Johnson.
