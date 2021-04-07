OMAK – Soccer goalie Kacie Vejraska and football middle linebacker Joseph Bucsko were named athletes of the month for March by Omak High School.
Vejraska “is an outstanding leader, player and academic student athlete,” said coach Chris Werner.
He said the squad consists of some newer players, including middle school athletes, and a new assistant coach.
“Kacie has gone above and beyond to ensure that these athletes and staff understand the system and structure,” Werner said. “Kacie is a field general who constantly adapts and overcomes all obstacles.
“Her abilities as a goalkeeper and captain have been highlighted this season. Kacie has been a human highlight reel. She has made incredible saves, and we are grateful to have her.”
Werner said she is a successful athlete now and will be a great future leader in the community.
Bucsko has been a leader in the football program for the past three years, said coach Nick Sackman.
“He excels at middle linebacker and has led our team in tackles every game this season,” the coach said. “Joseph is a no-nonsense player who doesn’t complain. He gives great effort on the field. He is always prepared and ready to play hard.”
His tough, physical style of play has earned him an athletic scholarship to play football for Sterling College in Kansas, Sackman said.
“Joseph has been a wonderful player to coach and watch over the years. I look forward to watching him continue his journey,” he said.
