OMAK – Hayden Velasco and Tameron Hall have been named Omak High School student athletes of the month for January.
Wrestling coach Dean Agee said Velasco has a team mentality in the wrestling room.
“Being the smallest girl on the team, she often has to match up with opponents who are larger than her,” he said “She never complains. She only continues to work harder to take that partner down and work her moves.”
He said Velasco rarely misses practice and has never missed an event.
“Her attitude is always positive and geared toward getting better,” Agee said. “Hayden is as respectful as any student I have ever worked with. She never lays the blame on others and is willing to correct her mistakes. If Hayden says she will do something, we can count on it getting done.”
He said she is continuing to learn the sport of wrestling with a positive, hardworking and caring attitude.
“Although wins have been hard to come by, Hayden is winning in the sport of wrestling as she continues to gain knowledge and ability in her wrestling toolbox,” he said.
Hall is as hard working in the classroom as he is on the mat, said Agee.
“He is responsible for grades that are all A’s, and these classes include AP courses,” the coach said. “Tameron is knowledgeable of his sport. I can be found calling him for advice on kids in different weight classes. Tameron has a charismatic attitude that carries onto his teammates. He faces adversity and never backs down from a challenge.”
He looks at keeping his grades up as a competition.
“If there is no one to compete with, he will compete with himself,” said the coach. “We believe Tameron is on his way to his second state (wrestling) appearance.”
Hall had a 22-6 record as of last week and finished as district champion.
“When Tameron says he will do something, we can count on it being done correctly,” said Agee. “He is a respectful young man and is a pleasure to coach.”
