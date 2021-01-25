MAZAMA – The International Ski Federation has posted a YouTube video featuring Mazama native Sadie Maubet Bjornsen.
The video can be watched by typing “Sadie Maubet Bjornsen | FIS Cross Country” into the search box at youtube.com. In the video, she talks about how she began doing Nordic skiing and her approach to competition.
Maubet Bjornsen, a 2008 Liberty Bell graduate, is a two-time Olympian who is a member of the U.S. cross country ski team.
She attended Alaska Pacific University, where she competed in cross country skiing. She has been on the U.S. team since 2012.
