Gonzaga University women’s basketball seniors Chandler Smith of Brewster, along with Zykera Rice and Laura Stockton, finished their regular season with a 68-58 win over Loyola Marymount University at McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.

This was the third straight league title for the Zags (27-3 overall, 16-2 conference).

Gonzaga, ranked No. 16 by the Associated Press and No. 13 in RPI, advances as the No. 1 seed into the West Coast Conference tournament that starts with semifinal games March 11 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Should the Spokane team win the tournament, there is a good chance it could host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament in three weeks.

On Saturday at the Dog Pound, the seniors stood with family members to receive flower bouquets before an approximate crowd of 6,000 fans.

Entering the night BYU earlier had won its game with Santa Clara.

A Gonzaga loss would have left it tied with BYU atop the WCC.

Loyola Marymount did what it could for the win, leading 32-25 at the half.

The Zags came out on fire after halftime, with back-to-back layups by Stockton, and Smith making a three-pointer (her first points of the game) for a 36-35 lead.

The game remained in doubt until Stockton made a layup followed by a pair of free throws for a 67-58 lead with 30 seconds remaining.

A timeout was called, and the seniors left the floor to the applause of fans.

Smith finished with four points, four assists and seven rebounds.

Jill Townsend of Okanogan, who at one point slid into the bench on a play, scored eight points to go with a rebound.

— — —

Josh McDaniel took high overall honors at the Oroville Gun Club’s shoot March 3.

“Nice turn out and good shooting weather,” reported secretary Linda Schwilke.

Upcoming competitions include the Tonasket Gun Club on March 10, Omak on March 17 and the county shoot March 24 in Tonasket.

Singles (16 yards) — AA, Donald Fisher, 45. A, Joe Portlance, 43. B, Josh McDaniel 47. C, Doug McMillan, 42. D, Howard Thompson, 40.

Ladies — 27, Linda Field.

Junior — 39, Carter Barroca.

Sub-junior — 29, Evan Goetz.

Vet — 39, Vern Cole

Handicap — Champion, 41, Josh McDaniel. Runner, 41, Donald Fisher.

Doubles — A, Noah Olmstead, 37. C, Jordan Montanye, 33.

— — —

Here’s a quick summary of state basketball finishes.

1B Boys

1-2, No. 1 Sunnyside Christian 54, No. 6 Yakama Tribal 45.

3-5, No. 5 Muckleshoot Tribal 68, No. 2 Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44.

4-6, No. 2 Odessa 63, No. 12 Oakesdale 45.

1B Girls

1-2, No. 1 Colton 51, No. 2 Pomeroy 43.

3-5, No. 5 Neah Bay 67, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56.

4-6, No. 6 Sunnyside Christian 45, Mount Vernon Christian 26.

2B Boys

1-2, No. 1 Kittitas 79, No. 3 St. George’s 51.

3-5, No. 4 Brewster 57, No. 7 Life Christian Academy 49.

4-6, No. 2 Toledo 52, No. 8 Lake Roosevelt 25.

2B Girls

1-2, No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep 50, No. 6 Liberty (Spangle) 42.

3-5, No. 1 Wahkiakum 54, No. 3 La Conner 43.

4-6, No. 5 Davenport 60, No. 12 St. George’s 39.

1A Boys

1-2, No. 3 Zillah 90, No. 11 King’s Way Christian 68.

3-5, No. 10 King’s 68, No. 2 La Center 56.

4-6, No. 1 Lynden Christian 78, No. 12 Bellevue Christian 49.

1A Girls

1-2, No. 1 La Salle 56, No. 3 Lynden Christian 49.

3-5, No. 4 Cashmere 55, No. 9 Medical Lake 33.

4-6, No. 2 Bellevue Christian 41, No. 5 Elma 35.

2A Boys

No. 1 Lynden 60, No. 7 Selah 51.

2A Girls

No. 7 Washougal 49, No. 2 East Valley (Spokane) 40 OT

3A Boys

No. 11 O’Dea 70, No. 2 Mount Spokane 39.

3A Girls

No. 1 Prairie 37, No. 2 Mount Spokane 35.

4A Boys

No. 2 Gonzaga Prep 69, No. 4 Mount Si 43.

4A Girls

No. 8 Eastlake 53, No. 3 Lewis and Clark 47

— — —

Shania Graham of Republic is starting on the Spokane Community College women’s basketball team (17-11 overall, 6-10 league), which wrapped up its regular season with a 71-35 win over Blue Mountain Community College on Feb. 28.

Graham finished with a game-high 20 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and a steal on sophomore night.

She played the entire 40 minutes in a 63-57 loss to Columbia Basin College on Feb. 25.

Graham had eight points, five assists and two rebounds.

— — —

Pat Byrd and Yank Clark put down 300 pinochle, twice, during play Feb. 26 at the Eagles in Okanogan.

High scores: 9,300 Debbie Nuehring. 8,180, Tommye Robbins. 7,790, Yank Clark. 7,770, Jim Serles.

Partners with 300 pinochle: Mike Serles and Joe Feddersen; Pat Byrd and Yank Clark (twice); Diana Sauceda and Norma Lawson; Yank Clark and Buck Workman; Valerie Murray and Millie Jewell; Debbie Nuehring and Alvin Wadkins’ Debbie Nuehring and Paul Steuermann; Debbie Nuehring and Mike Serles.

— — —

Sadie Bjornsen and Erik Bjornsen of Winthrop, both two-time Olympians, competed in the 10-day Nordic World Ski Championships that wrapped up last weekend in Seefeld, Austria.

Sadie Bjornsen finished 15th in a 30K on Saturday.

Erik Bjornsen teamed with Colorado’s Simi Hamilton to finish eighth in a team sprint.

He also skied the fourth-fastest scramble leg in a men’s relay that finished ninth at the Championships.

Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.