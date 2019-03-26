A bighorn ram from the Mount Hull herd north of Tonasket was recently tested and found to have died from pneumonia caused by an infectious bacteria known as Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae or M. ovi.
While posing no health threat to humans, M. ovi can decimate bighorn populations and kill lambs for many years, preventing herds from repopulating.
At this time, only a single ram from the herd near the Canadian border has tested positive for pneumonia.
Testing on additional animals is underway.
While state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists and veterinarians await results, they are joining with biologists at the Colville Confederated Tribes to increase visual monitoring of the Mount Hull herd.
The tribe’s Fish and Wildlife Department and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife would like the public to report bighorns that appear sickly, lethargic, coughing and/or showing nasal discharge.
“At this time we do not know the full extent of the pneumonia outbreak at Mount Hull, but we are working diligently in coordination with WDFW staff to increase local monitoring efforts throughout their range,” said Eric Krausz, wildlife biologist for the tribe.
“This is a highly visible herd. These sheep are in orchards and among houses,” said state biologist Jeff Heinlen. “Because we can’t be watching all the time, we are asking people to alert us if they notice sick sheep. This helps us assess the health of the herd.”
Tribal and state biologists are testing additional bighorns and have joined to increase visual monitoring efforts of the Mount Hull herd.
According to biologists, there is potential for wandering bighorn sheep to pass M. ovi to animals in other herds, such as the Omak Lake herd on the Colville Indian Reservation to the south, the Sinlahekin herd to the west or herds to the north just across the border in British Columbia.
“In 2012 the Colville tribes conducted a genetic analysis (among) the Sinlahekin, Mount Hull and Omak Lake herds, showing us that the Omak Lake herd was likely founded by individuals from the Sinlahekin herd, but may have been in contact through immigration with the Mount Hull herd in the past,” said Krausz. “We have documented collared bighorn sheep traveling from Omak Lake to Mount Hull, so we know bighorn sheep from these distinct herds travel back and forth on occasion and likely come into contact with one another.”
Because of this, both agencies are asking to be alerted if bighorn sheep are observed in places they aren’t normally seen. The Mount Hull herd’s typical range is from approximately Tonasket to the Canadian border north of Oroville.
There are approximately 17 bighorn sheep herds across Washington State, two of which are within the bounds of the Colville Indian Reservation.
If you spot a bighorn sheep that has any of the symptoms mentioned above, please contact Jarred Erickson, wildlife biologist for the tribe at 509-634-2122 or by email at Jarred.Erickson.FNW@colvilletribes.com, or Heinlen at 509-826-7372 and leave a message or email Jeffrey.Heinlen@dfw.wa.gov.
— — —
Chandler Smith of Brewster finished with six points, six assists and six rebounds for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team in a 68-51 win over Little Rock Trojans (21-11) on March 23.
The victory lifted the No. 5-seeded Zags (29-4) into a second-round game against No. 4 Oregon State (25-7) on Monday, March 25.
Gonzaga players came off the bus in Corvallis to find Jill Townsend of Okanogan waiting for them on a crutch.
Townsend, who underwent surgery four days earlier on her left leg, and Laura Stockton were both injured March 11 in the West Coast Conference semifinals in Las Vegas, Nev.
Both were there to cheer on their team, which responded with a 21-2 first quarter and an eventual 68-51 win over the Trojans.
Townsend returned from surgery and it was decided that her mother, Janell, and brother, Jim (on spring break from Eastern Washington University, where he’s on the football team), would jump into their car and head south (overnight in Zillah) to the game a good 300 miles away.
They got there in time to meet the team bus, where Smith was one of the first to hug and greet Townsend.
— — —
A pair of Almira/Coulee-Hartline seniors — Dalton Kentner and Sarah Bradshaw - announced this winter they would continue playing in college after graduation.
Dalton Kentner signed to play baseball at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, following in the footsteps of another Warrior, Payton Nielsen, who played basketball this past season.
Nielsen, a forward, finished his freshman year with the Vikings shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 71.4 on free throws. He had 105 rebounds (4.2 per game), 26 assists, 10 steals and eight blocks while averaging 14.2 minutes a game.
He started five conference games for Big Bend, which finished at 18-9 (8-8 conference).
Bradshaw signed a letter of intent to play softball for Corban University in Salem, Ore.
She pitched the 1B title game, not giving up a run in leading ACH to an 11-0 win over Quilcene.
— — —
A Get Out Fest is being planned for June 28-29 in and around Republic and Curlew.
Organizers say the weekend-long event aims to highlight the abundance of free family-friendly outdoor recreation opportunities in the area.
Base camp, located at the Ferry County Fairgrounds near Republic, will be a hub of information, food and fun from which visitors can head out for a variety of outdoor adventures, said Bobby Whittaker, who with Emily Burt are co-founders of the community-led effort and plan to have some scheduled events that will be hosted by area clubs.
“Our community has spent almost a decade developing the 30-mile rail trail and it’s high time we host a summer event,” said Whittaker, who is also the president of the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners.
Several area clubs plan to participate in group-led events for which people can sign up. Events include a fun run on the rail trail and a mountain bike ride and hike on the nearby Kettle Crest Trail, part of the congressionally recognized Pacific Northwest Trail.
There will also be a fishing derby hosted by the Curlew Lake Association with cash prizes.
More information and updates are available at getoutfest.com.
— — —
Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere, who plays in the Caribou Trail League, was named Gatorade Washington Girls Basketball Player of the Year earlier this month.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character on and off the field of play.
She becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
A 12-sport athlete over four years, Van Lith averaged 34.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.9 assists per game this past season in helping lead Cashmere to fourth in state.
The 5-9 guard, who has a 4.0 grade point average, played on the gold-medal USA U17 women’s World Cup basketball team, won gold for the U.S. at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in three-on-three competition, and is a three-time CTL MVP and state 1A Player of the Year as a sophomore.
