Nogle holds two steer wrestling top times
While no arena records were set during the 86th Omak Stampede rodeo, there have been some terrific marks posted since 1951, when the rodeo joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Those records, the oldest being 32 years old now in steer wrestling, were provided by longtime rodeo Columbia River Circuit secretary Edie Longfellow.
Pat Nogle of Grass Valley, Ore., possesses the steer wrestling best time of 3.1 seconds on one head and 7.2 seconds on two head, set in 1987.
He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 1976 and 1979.
During his career, Nogle won the Omak Stampede five times: 1978, 1981-82, 1987 and 1996.
In the Columbia River Circuit, his records include most year-end steer wrestling titles (eight: 1976, 1978-80, 1984, 1986, 1990 and 1992), most consecutive titles (three: 1978-80); and longest span between first and last titles of 17 years (1976-1992).
Payout for the rodeo has varied year to year, with the record coming in 2010 at $127,210.
Last year’s payout was $99,420, which is a little more than this year’s $94,914.
The record amount for the all-around title was $5,060 won in 2011 by steer wrestler Josh Peek of Pueblo, Colo.
Peek, now 39, won the PRCA all-around crown in 2009 with $113,802, stopping a run of two-straight (four over the previous five years) all-around titles by Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas.
Peek took the National Finals Rodeo all-around average title in 2009 with $113,802 in earnings, breaking a string of six-straight titles by Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas.
Brazile came back with a vengeance, taking the NFR all-around average championships 2010 to 2015 (six straight).
Peek, a seven-time NFR qualifier, has since retired, having jumped his last steer in January this year at a friend’s house. Before that, it was March 2018 in Houston. He did take the all-around at the 2017 RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
This year’s all-around winner, Jason Minor of Ellensburg, took home $2,413 after placing in tie-down roping and team roping.
Minor was second in tie-down at 8.3 seconds, which was good for $2,237.
A heeler, he teamed with header Jordan Tye of Canby, Ore. to take eighth in team roping at 10.9 seconds, which was good for $176.
Minor is ranked in in the Columbia River Circuit at No. 5 in tie-down roping and No. 20 as a heeler in team roping.
The Stampede record amount of points for rough stock rides includes bareback at 90 points by Larry Sandvick in 1996, saddle bronc at 91 points by Glen O’Neill in 2000 and bull riding at 94 points by Vince Stanton in 1999.
Bareback record
Sandvick, now 53 of Worden, Mont., qualified 12 times in 14 years for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He placed in the top five in the world standings five times, his best being second in 1998.
Son Dylan Sandvick was 7 in 2006 while traveling with his dad, who was attempting to reach the NFR for a 13th time.
Dylan Sandvick, 20, followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a bareback rider and placing eighth in the 2017 National High School Finals Rodeo.
Of note, the record of 13 times to the NFR in bareback is held by Joe Alexander and Deb Greenough.
Saddle bronc record
In 2014, O’Neill was the first contestant outside North America to be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
A native of Australia (Kempsey in New South Wales was home), O’Neill was his country’s saddle bronc champ before moving as a teen to Canada. He established himself as an elite competitor for more than a decade, capped by winning the world championship in 2002.
O’Neill, now 46, qualified for 11 National Final Rodeos, finished eight times in the world standings and won the NFR average championship in 2002.
“One of the things that gives me the greatest joy is to think about where I started and how far I have come, as far as rodeo and in life, moving halfway across the world and making this life for myself,” O’Neill said in his ProRodeo hall of fame induction.
Of note, Jake Finlay (originally from Goondiwindi in Queensland, Australia) won this year’s saddle bronc title with a ride of 84.5 points on Friday night on Big Bend Rodeo’s Jamboree. Finlay now calls Goodwell, Okla., home.
Bull riding
Stanton, of Weiser, Idaho, set his Omak Stampede Arena record in the first year of his career (1999 to 2008) and it remained his best-ever ride.
The left-handed rider qualified three times for the NFR and once for the PBR finals.
Team roping
A couple team roping records were set in 2010.
The team-roping record for one go-round stands at 3.9 seconds by Colby Siddoway, now 35 and of Hooper, Utah, and Justin Wade Davis, now 31 of Cottonwood, Calif. They would not finish in the average money.
The two-head record of 9.6 seconds went to winners Keven Daniel, now 39 of Franklin, Tenn., and Caleb Twisselman, now 38 of Santa Margarita, Calif.
They both finished the year as NFR qualifiers.
Daniel, a header, was an NFR qualifier in 2007, 2009-10, 2012.
Twisselman, a heeler, was an NFR qualifier in 2001-02 and 2010.
Of note, Riley Minor and Brady Minor won the first go of team roping at 4.7 seconds. They finished third in the average at 10.8 seconds.
The single-go, tie-down roping record is 7.3 seconds by Joe Beaver set in 1994.
The two-go record is 16.5 seconds shared by Fred Whitfield, set in 1994 and Monty Lewis set in 2006.
Beaver, now 53 and living in Huntsville, Texas, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2000.
He earned more than $3 million while qualifying 22 times for the NFR, finished with eight world titles including five in tie-down roping: 1985, 1987-88 and 1992-93 (the others were for all-around in 1995-96, 2000) and took the NFR average four times (1987-88, 1992 and 1996).
He last won a PRCA title in 2018 in Texas.
Whitfield, now 52 of Hockley, Texas, was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2004.
He’s earned more than $3.2 million in his career including eight world titles, seven of them for tie-down roping: 1991, 1995-96, 1999-2000, 2002, 2005 (the other was all-around in 1999).
Whitfield was an NFR qualifier 20 times.
He won two rodeos in 2014 and was co-champion at another.
Lewis, now 38 living in Hereford, Texas, won an NFR average title in 2004 while qualifying for the finals six times (2004-2006, 2009, 2012, 2015) and earning $1.2 million so far in his career.
Barrel racing
Molly Powell, now 43 and living in Stephenville, Texas, set the arena barrel racing record of 16.22 seconds in 2012.
Powell, who got her pro card at the age of 10 in 1986, has won $1.2 million in her career.
She finished fourth at the 1994 National High School Rodeo Finals, was the 1995 College National Champion that was followed by four straight trips to the NFR.
Of note, Cheyenne Wimberley, who is also from Stephenville, Texas, won this year’s barrel racing title in 16.38 seconds.
Al Camp is sports editor for The Chronicle. Contact him at acamp@omakchronicle.com.
