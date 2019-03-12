Following up on Okanogan’s Mike Carlquist and Brewster’s Tim Taylor going into the state basketball coaches Hall of Fame this summer got me to checking on other boys’ basketball coaches and their records.
Ed Pepple, who coached at Mercer Island, Fife and Mark Morris, easily holds the state record for the most wins at 952 to go with 306 loss while coaching 49 years.
Ron Brown holds the record for most years coaching, 56, all of it at Centralia, for No. 3 all-time with a 722-541 record.
In the north central Washington region, Bill Bakamus is tops for wins at 611-273 over 36 years that included stints at Coulee-Hartline along with Mark Morris and Toledo.
Tops for those having coached in the Caribou Trail League would be Mike Thacker, who in 34 years has built a 530-313 record while coaching at Liberty of Spangle, Tonasket, Moses Lake and Freeman.
Joe Harris, who coaches at Chelan and coached at Bridgeport, has a 516-260 record in 31 years.
Carlquist, who coaches at Okanogan and also coached at Cashmere, Goldendale and Almira/Coulee-Hartline, wrapped up this past season with a 500-329 record in 34 years.
Taylor has a record of 415-94 in 19 years.
Mike Hull, who coached 27 years at Pateros, compiled a 412-244 record.
Hull and Mike Thacker were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Harris and Bakamus were inducted in 2011.
Jim Thacker, who coached at Walla Walla, Omak and also in Idaho, accumulated a record of 440-317 in 33 years before induction in 2008.
Dwight Pflugrath, who coached at Brewster, Ritzville and Mansfield, finished with a record of 440-296 in 29 years.
Dave Olzendam coached 31 years with Newport, Medical Lake, Rochester and Coulee-Hartline for a 430-303 record. He was inducted in 2010.
Pflugrath and Olzendam were each inducted in 2010.
Wayne Worthen of Waterville and Springdale coached 23 years with a record of 404-158 before being inducted in 1999.
Wayne Hohman, who is 274-184 in 19 years, coached most recently at Rochester but also at Omak, Washtucna, Granger, Sequim and St. John. He was inducted in 1993.
Here some other top coaches from this area, some of whom surely qualify for the hall:
-Mike Caples, who in 19 years at Entiat, Cashmere and in Oregon has a record of 331-142.
-Don Van Lierop who coached 21 years at Waterville-Mansfield, finished with a record of 330-199. He last coached at Ferris while also having coached at Chewelah, North Central, Eisenhower and Davenport.
-Rocky Verbeck, who has coached at Omak and Chewelah, has a 276-190 record over 19 years.
-Bill Edwardson of Entiat, 20 years, 269-194
-Dick Olson of Brewster in 12 years compiled a record of 263-50.
-Mike Schuette of Grandview, who also coached at Oroville, Winlock and Bridgeport, is 244-218 in 20 years.
-Tom Johnson, who coached 16 years at Wilbur or Lake Roosevelt, has a record of 234-156.
-Rory Rickard of Republic finished with a record of 202-123 in 13 years.
-Jerry Davis of Curlew was 201-54 in 10 years.
-Bob Benson of Skyview, who coached 19 years at Inchelium and Hudson’s Bay, was 200-216.
You can check coach records, which have already been updated for 2019, at https://wibca.com/coaching-records/.
