What changes at the NCAA rules level for sports way more often than not ekes its way down to the high school level across the nation, whether it’s a new rule for how you tackle in football to how you can recruit high school players for college play (thinking basketball here).
But how the latest NCAA effort, allowing college players to be paid, will affect high school players is a bit unclear.
NCAA has until now viewed players as amateur student/athletes, which is how we see them in high school and further down the line, like flag football or young soccer players.
The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted late last month to allow student/athletes to be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness.
The board is composed of presidents, commissioners, athletics directors, administrators and student-athletes.
Washington State University’s former quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, could have made a few bucks as a Cougar with his likeness - think mustache here – being put on everything from T-shirts to coffee mugs.
Until now, little things, like a few bucks slipped to an athlete for an autograph, could lead to a violation and possible sanctions on a college program.
That autograph could be worth a bit later if the player, say, won the Heisman Trophy.
A program with a potential trophy winner – Minshew was in the top five – could benefit, say in more tickets sold for a game. So should the person everyone is coming to see not benefit?
Payment might come for appearances at a sports memorabilia convention or ads.
In our state, you can not use the likeness of high school players (amateur) players to sell something in an ad.
You can put a football team in an ad that says congrats on a great season, or way to go in winning a state title.
When The Chronicle puts together a magazine of area teams, the ads cannot sell something specific.
My thinking is if this new rule does trickle down to the state level, you might see something like Jim Bob says he gets his sneakers at so-and-so place in your paper.
The vote brought some stunned reaction to the possible reversal of the long-standing view of college athletes.
Of not, this is NOT a done deal.
Three divisions - Division I (larger universities), Division II and Division III schools - within the college sports governing body will need to decide on rules for the change of view between now and January 2021.
So there’s lots of time to mull how (or if) this new view will be incorporated.
LeBron “King” James, an NBA superstar who skipped playing in college, tweeted “(It’s) a beautiful day for all college athletes going forward from this day on! Thank you, guys, for allowing me to bring more light to it. I’m so proud of the team at @uninterrupted bringing focus on this and to everyone who has been fighting this fight. Not a victory but a start!"
Former Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom, who fought the NCAA in the 2000s for the right to continue to play football for the Colorado Buffaloes, was “highly skeptical” of the governing body.
He pointed to the news release that says athletes could be allowed to benefit “in a manner that is consistent to the collegiate model.”
So I’m thinking the NCAA still doesn’t know how it will implement this, and there probably will be a litany of rules you must follow if choosing to let athletes be paid.
And I think it will fall to each state on how or if it will change its view on college athletes being paid for the use of their likeness.
One of those states, California, passed a Fair Pay to Play Act, which goes into effect in 2023. The law would allow student/athletes to sign endorsement deals and licensing contracts.
The action spurred the NCAA to reverse course in how it views student/athletes being paid.
That in turn makes me feel that a change won’t flow down to the high school or lower level, not without state legislation.
One stumbling block might be how to tax student/athletes, who more often than not are attending school with an athletic scholarship.
And that won’t happen any time soon, if ever.
But the possibility does exist.
Al Camp is sports editor of The Chronicle.
