Ever wonder about all the spherical things in our lives, let alone ponder circular objects in the universe?
What goes around comes around, that’s a roundish saying.
Math can be spherical with trigonometry.
Einstein pondered the universe with dimples caused by the bending of time/space, which in turn caused objects to move on a curved path. That curvature of space is called gravity.
(I once went from a physics class to a philosophy class where the teacher wanted to be handed some gravity. He said gravity was just a mathematical constant.)
In sports we have baseballs, basketballs and golf balls (which have dimples), all of which are round.
Footballs have an interesting prolate spheroid shape, which can be thrown like a pigskin javelin, albeit much shorter and inflated.
A dissection of a football will find expanding or decreasing ellipses (a bit different from a pure circle but circular in looks).
The exception would be the footballs tossed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, where an autopsy might find them a bit flatter in nature.
Basketballs are tossed into, you got it, a round hoop.
Baseballs are swatted with a milled, round bat. (The game of cricket uses a flat board but with a round handle to swat a ball.)
Golf balls land in round holes.
Round is cool, square is not.
Charles Goodyear would improve the football with rubber, which took the place of pig bladders (why the football has it shape).
Today’s Goodyear Tire knows spherical is a worthy idea, as it is developing a future tire that will be round.
A vehicle will be suspended above the tires by magnetic fluids.
Such tires would allow us to park in smaller spaces, to eject water from wet roads with centrifugal force and to race with the vehicle’s nose never veering off course.
Gravity is what makes planets nearly spherical – the earth is an irregularly shaped ellipsoid that is tilted on its axis and flattened around the middle due to rotation.
Mars, Earth, Venus and Mercury are rocky planets that basically are round.
Jupitar, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn are gaseous planets that are round.
Asteroids are not circular because they lack the gravity to pull everything into a common center, which helps to form a sphere or near-sphere.
You can create a spherical world in the game Minecraft or apply it to a mirror.
Water in an undisturbed environment would settle into circular droplets (using something called hydrostatic equilibrium).
Some stars can spin slowly like our sun, which is a nearly perfect sphere. There are suns shaped differently because they spin very, very fast, up to 100 times faster than the sun.
Any faster and all that plasma would tear apart from centrifugal force.
We’ve come full circle, with sports borrowing on shapes in the universe.
I’d love it if the universe borrowed on the shape of sports objects, but I think the Milky Way (shaped sort of like a discus?) has been around a little longer than football (well, maybe not wrestling, which is the oldest known sport and is competed inside a circle).
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.