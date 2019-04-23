Key high school matchups revealed
This a great time of year for a sport writer, what with basketball and hockey playoffs, Tiger Woods back winning - starting with the Masters Tournament - and there’s baseball every night.
Several of our special publications are out the door or nearly so, including Vacationland, Fishrapper and Rodeo Country.
Fishrapper, which covers lakes, streams and rivers in Okanogan and Ferry counties, came out April 17 and should be available at a lot of places throughout the region.
(Correction: Big Beaver (30 acres) and Little Beaver (six acres) lakes southeast of Chesaw have a season from the fourth Saturday of April to Oct. 31. The Fishrapper had the wrong season listed.)
So during the week, I can watch the closing weeks of high school sports.
Huge showdowns include:
Baseball - League leaders Tonasket at Brewster on April 23, followed by Brewster at Tonasket on April 30.
Softball - League leaders Tonasket (9-0) at Brewster (8-1) on April 23 and Brewster at Tonasket on April 30. Lake Roosevelt (5-1), which is in the thick of the race in the Central Washington B League, was to play a doubleheader at Tonasket on April 30. The Raiders split with Tonasket on April 13.
In Caribou Trail League softball, Okanogan (6-1) is at Cascade (7-1) on April 23 in the final regular season game between the teams. The teams split March 23.
Soccer – League-leading Tonasket (5-1) was to play at Bridgeport (4-1) on April 18 in what could decide the title in the Central Washington B League. The Mustangs won an earlier matchup, 2-0, before losing to third-place Brewster (3-3). The Bears and Mustangs meet in the final match of the regular season, April 30.
But on the weekend, oh my, bring on those fish!
Anglers surely felt this past winter lasted forever and that we got a lot of snow.
That encouraged me to think some of the Okanogan County waters might go up this year, like Ell Lake east of Tonasket.
But in reality, a drought emergency has already been declared here.
Another sign of a low snow year was the North Cascades Highway opening April 18, well before the state general fish opener the weekend of April 27-28.
If you haven’t picked up a Fishrapper, you might to do so while they are still available.
In a world of glasses half full and others half empty, this year our waters should be closer to a 90 percent full glass.
I always like to get the bad news first, so I can move on.
This year that includes Fish Lake appearing to have problems with rainbow growth.
Other than that, fishing prospects are looking up.
Sure, kokanee fishing in Palmer won’t happen this year, but a mission to restock the lake has already started. The huge lake near Loomis should be producing in about two years.
I’ll let you in on a small secret – resorts survive because fishing stays good where they are situated.
That includes Spectacle near Looms with kokanee, rainbow and brown trout; Conconully Lake and Conconully Reservoir (they have a derby opening weekend that is worth entering) for rainbow and kokanee; Bonaparte Lake for tiger trout of good size (brookies are having a tough time), and Alta Lake for kokanee.
Little Green Lake near Okanogan should receive 1,000 triploid eastern brook trout in May. I can remember fishing for brookies there in the early 1980s. These should be much bigger (there are jumbo rainbows in the two lakes, too).
Many anglers head to Lake Rufus Woods, where it’s pretty easy to haul in a triploid rainbow. If tagged, be sure to let the tribal fish and wildlife department know, as they planted those fish and are trying to keep track of them.
Success is great due to the tribe planting the lake behind Chief Joseph Dam with 50,000 or more trout, many coming this spring.
Warmwater anglers have choices of Palmer, Leader, Washburn Island Pond and Whitestone lakes (I liked float tubing here with deer hair poppers tossed toward shore for bass).
My fly tying vise has been dusted off and material laid out in anticipation that this is the year I might get out more to fish.
Dave Lindeblad, my old fishing partner, told me at the latest Okanogan County Fly Club meeting that we need to hit the area waters this year.
I know some of the lakes we like include Aeneas out of Tonasket, Blue in the Sinlahekin (where I caught my first-ever trout on a fly after taking a class from Dave in the early 1980s), Chopaka so we can cast those delicate May flies and Pearrygin, where we can stop in Winthrop afterward to check out a juicy burger (hope our wives don’t read this).
We might also explore lakes on the Colville Indian Reservation, including Little Goose (I caught a 20-plus-inch brook trout there during a lightning storm with my graphite rod once) and Buffalo.
I like having a tribal license so I can fish from the reservation side of the Okanogan River for fall steelhead, although it’s looking pretty poor for a season this fall.
If we are in search of some diversity, maybe a trip to Curlew Lake in Ferry County might be in order. The 989-acre lake includes rainbows, kokanee and muskies (you can only keep those 50 inches or longer).
We might be able to head south, too, to Grimes Lake in search of Lahontan cutthroat that average 18 inches.
