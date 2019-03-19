When spring rolls around, many high school seniors are yearning for the end of their studies and more free time.
But some keep chasing the carrot – good grades, accomplishments in sports/community and advancement to college.
To that end, Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires return with the seventh annual Smart Choices College Scholarship.
The program recognizes one female and one male high school senior for their achievements in athletics/activities, the community and the classroom with $5,000 college scholarships to the college or university of the student’s choice.
The program recognizes anyone from all over the state, as long as the person is a pretty outstanding student.
And if you aren’t one of the two $5,000 scholarship winners, eight finalists each receive $1,000 scholarships.
But if you aren’t in the game, you can’t win.
Last year Katie Henneman of Tonasket entered and won the big scholarship, which she is using to attend Washington State University in pursuit of a career in medicine. She had already become a certified nursing assistant.
Henneman was a 12-time letter winner at Tonasket, where she participated in cross country, track and field and cheerleading plus served as the captain of all three teams during her senior year.
She finished 37th overall and helped her team to seventh place at the 2015 WIAA State Cross Country Championships.
In track and field, Henneman competed each year in at least three events at the state meet.
After applying for the scholarship, she competed during a fourth trip to state last spring, when she ran the 100 and 400 and raced a leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay.
Her highest relay finish came in the spring of her freshman year, when she was a member of the fourth-place state 4x100 meter relay. Her highest individual finish was 10th her senior year in the 400 (1:03.08, a season's best). She had a personal best in the 400 of 1:02.85 set in 2016.
“The value of participating in interscholastic activities goes beyond the duration of high school,” Henneman said at the time of her win. “They teach the importance of building meaningful relationships and working with others to achieve a common goal, which is a skill that student-athletes can carry with them throughout life.”
Henneman was salutatorian and senior class president of her graduating class and was at a 3.933 grade point average when applying for the scholarship. She challenged herself throughout high school, earning 14 college credits from seven Advanced Placement courses.
Her other activities included 4-H and FFA, which she served as District 7 vice president.
Then-WIAA executive director Mike Colbrese said of the 2018 recipients, “All of these winners exemplify the values of the WIAA. They have all seen tremendous success in the realm of athletics and activities but have bettered their schools and communities through their service and dedication.”
Kyle Sherick of Tahoma High School was the male winner in the sixth annual Smart Choices Scholarship last year.
Sherick earned seven varsity letters during his time with the Bears, earning four in tennis and three in baseball. He helped the Tahoma baseball team earn an appearance at a WIAA State Championship tournament in 2017 and was named Tahoma varsity baseball player of the year in 2016.
He earned two first team all-league honors in baseball and two first team all-division honors in tennis.
Sherick maintained a 4.0 GPA through four years, had earned 25 college credits, was a member of National Honor Society, and volunteered with the Northwest Harvest Fights Hunger Program, Maple Valley Food Bank and the Veteran Memorial Wreath Program.
Applicants can come from smaller schools.
Last year there was a finalist from Forks.
In 2016, Haley McRae of Republic was a finalist.
Jenna Moser of tiny but mighty Colton won the big scholarship in 2014 after participating in four years of volleyball, basketball, softball and music, earning 12 varsity letters and competing in nine state championship games, earning four basketball state championships and three softball championships.
A 2014 finalist was Tianna Helm of Cashmere.
Applicants are required to fill out an online application and write a short essay or provide a personal statement video about “How you plan to use your education to benefit others.” Judging criteria are based on 35 percent athletic/activity excellence, 35 percent academic achievement, 15 percent leadership, 10 percent citizenship/community service and 5 percent originality/creativity of the student’s essay or video.
Applicants are able to save partially completed applications and return at a later date to update their information.
All applications will be locked on April 1 when the application window closes.
Seniors can apply at wiaa.com/SmartChoices.
Winners are honored at a summer luncheon by WIAA.
Al Camp is sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at acamp@omakchronicle.com.
