Our region of the state, north central Washington, continues to be well represented in state tournaments this fall.
State cross country wrapped up last weekend.
Liberty Bell took both of its teams, girls and boys, to the state 1B/2B race in Pasco, with the girls finishing second and the boys taking eighth.
This was the 10the straight year the girls’ team went to state, where they had won the last three championships.
The Brewster boys were fifth.
Every team in our region sent someone to state, which is quite an accomplishment.
Teams included in 1B/2B Liberty Bell, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Curlew/Republic, Tonasket, Lake Roosevelt and Inchelium.
Pateros did not have a cross country team.
Omak and Okanogan competed in 1A state last weekend.
Okanogan’s Lexi LaDoux became the first Bulldog in the school’s cross country program to reach the awards podium.
Football finishes with championship games Dec. 7 in western Washington.
Soccer semifinals wrap up Saturday followed by the Final Four competition Nov. 22-23.
Volleyball is finishing at the end of this week at the SunDome in Yakima.
State volleyball
State volleyball, which includes Pateros and Almira/Coulee-Hartline in 1B, Brewster and Lake Roosevelt in 2B, and Okanogan in 1A, is being played this week at the Yakima SunDome.
The 1B tournament started Thursday, with Pateros needing a full five sets to get past Neah Bay, 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 24-26 and 15-13 on Thursday morning.
On Thursday afternoon, Odessa knocked off Pateros 25-14, 25-15 and 25-21.
In a loser-out match Friday morning, Mount Vernon Christian ended the Nannies’ stay at state, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-10.
This was Pateros 14th entry at state (the team was last there in 2018) dating back to 1980.
The Nannies, which went undefeated in league play (12-0) have placed three times (fifth, seventh and eighth).
Almira/Coulee-Hartline breezed past Shoreline Christian in its opener, winning 25-21, 25-17 and 25-23.
The Lady Warriors reached the state semifinals with a 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13 win Thursday evening over Puget Sound Adventist.
That set up a semifinal match with Pomeroy after The Chronicle’s news deadline Friday morning.
Before this year, ACH had been to state nine times since 1999 (last being 2012, when the team finished fourth), placing six times including a championship in 2010. The Lady Warriors also earned placements of second, two fourths, a fifth and a sixth.
In the 2B tournament that started Thursday, Brewster blanked Colfax 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21 in the first round.
La Conner knocked the Bears out of the championship bracket 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23 on Thursday evening.
The Bears were to play Liberty of Spangle in a loser-out match Friday morning.
Before this year, Brewster had been to state eight times since 1989, finishing a best of fifth last year. The Bears also have placed sixth and seventh.
Lake Roosevelt’s stay at state ended on Thursday.
Kalama pushed the Raiders into the consolation bracket with a 15-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21 victory Thursday morning.
That afternoon, Chewelah won 13-25, 25-19, 25-9 and 25-15.
This is the first Lake Roosevelt team to reach state since 1991, or 28 years ago.
The Raiders had been to state four times since 1978, never reaching a trophy match.
Okanogan was to play the last opening round of 1A on Friday evening against No. 1 seed King’s.
The Bulldogs had been to state 17 times before this week, the last in 2014.
Okanogan won state in 1991, while also placing second, fourth (twice), fifth and seventh at state.
State soccer
Liberty Bell girls’ soccer is the lone team still alive in state from our region.
This afternoon, Nov. 16, in state 1B/2B, Adna (District 4 No. 3 at 14-2-1) is at Liberty Bell (District 6 No. 1 at 9-3-1) at 1 p.m. for a state quarterfinal match.
The winner advances to the Final Four on Nov. 22-23 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Liberty Bell has appeared in state 12 times since 2003, including every year since 2012.
The Mountain Lions in the Final Four have finished second once and fourth four times.
State football
The first round of state in 1A and 2B (which have 16 team brackets) opened this week.
In 1A, Colville is at Omak at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Prior to this season, the Pioneers appeared in 12 state tournaments, winning the title in 2000 and 1979.
Playing Friday night in 2B were Tonasket (seeded No. 13) at Chewelah (No. 4) and Brewster (No. 16) at Onalaska (No. 1).
On Saturday in 2B, Friday Harbor (No. 11) is at Lake Roosevelt (8) at noon.
Tonasket has been in state 11 times since 1979 (last in 2016), with a best finish being second in 2005 (34-14 loss to Royal).
The Tigers have lost twice in the quarterfinals.
Brewster has been in the state football tournament 17 times (last was 2018) but has not placed since 1976, when the Bears took second (28-14 loss to Colton).
The Bears also were second in 1975 (lost title 56-21 to Colton) and in 1974 (lost in finals 26-12 to Coulee City).
Lake Roosevelt has been in the state tournament four times prior to this season, including the last three years.
The Raiders’ best finish was falling in the 2001 quarterfinals (60-8 to Zillah).
In 1B, Bridgeport is at Almira/Coulee-Hartline at 2 p.m. in a state qualifier. The winner advances to the Elite Eight state tournament that starts next week.
Bridgeport last appeared in state in 1980. The Mustangs also played in the 1977 state tournament.
ACH finished second last year, falling 63-12 to Odessa.
The Warriors won state 84-60 over Sunnyside Christian in 2017.
ACH won in 2015 (46-42 over Lummi Nation), was second in 2011 (falling 36-28 to Neah Bay) and won in 2007 (38-14 over Odessa).
State football finals are slated for Dec. 7 at various stadiums in western Washington.
Other notes on 1B include:
Inchelium won back-to-back titles, taking out Prescott 36-29 in 2001 and Odessa, 34-30, in 2000.
Pateros won state in 1995 with a 76-20 win over Touchet.
The Billygoats finished second a year earlier (1994), falling to Touchet, 38-24.
Pateros also was second in 1992 and 1991 (lost 48-36 to Inchelium).
ACH won in 1990 (48-36 over Colton)
Bridgeport-Mansfield won state for future Quincy coach Bill Alexander with a 52-0 win over Odessa, 1988
Mansfield-Coulee-Hartline won 24-20 over Rosalia in 1985.
Inchelium won in 1983 (38-22 over Wishkah Valley).
