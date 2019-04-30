Mark it down to young players still trying to find home plate consistently to the number of baseball and softball players being hit by pitches (HBP).
Unless you are Jeff Sonneman of Brewster.
I’m not sure calling him a “ball magnet” is enough.
Sonneman, a quiet, likeable player, continues to extend the school record for being hit by pitches, now approaching 50 in his four-year career.
The senior unofficially has 48 plunks, including at least five this season.
He had 14 in 2016, said coach Todd Phillips.
“Jeff has the career record for as long as I’ve coached,” said Phillips, who said in early March that Sonneman was around 40 HBP.
Phillips knows a little about being hit, saying he held the record prior to Sonneman’s unprecedented run.
Being hit is not because Sonneman is a terrific hitter or flips his bat after an at-bat, which he definitely doesn’t do.
When he gets a free pass to first, he does it in a very workmanlike-fashion, jogging to first with no emotion shown, not even a slight glare at the pitcher.
In high school, being hit could be nothing more than a low pitch skipping up and hitting a player in the foot or leg.
You don’t see too many land on a hand, elbow or the body, although that can occur.
This past week Sonneman let me know that he’s not hitting as well as he would like, so being hit is certainly not because he’s slamming the ball onto or over the fence.
Demonstrative actions by hitters might be found in college and for sure you find it happening in the pros.
Early in the Major League Baseball season, Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson set the ball flying 418 feet for a home run off Kansas City pitcher Brad Keller.
Anderson didn’t flip his bat, but instead threw it 25 feet (official distance as measured by Statcast), something that angered Keller and his teammates.
Keller needed only his first pitch to plunk Anderson in his next at-bat, drilling the Southie in the rear.
“A ball got away from me. I’m not trying to put a guy on in a 2-2 game in the sixth,” said Keller, who let a fast runner on base with outs late in a tie game.
The Royals got out of it, but Keller certainly was facing a suspension.
“The pitch got away from him, that’s all I know,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
Kind of reminds you of soccer coaches, who when asked about a play preceding a red card, saying, “I missed the play, didn’t see it.”
Being hit by a pitch hurts most players.
Some might remember Okanogan’s Will Derting, who went on to make a name on many a grain silo while playing football for Washington State University.
The Bulldogs needed a base runner in the worse way in a state game.
Derting proceeded to get smacked. He smiled while jogging down the first-base line, showing anyone that want to look at the stitch marks embedded in his arm.
A mere mortal would be hurting, and not just during the game but probably for a few more weeks.
You have to admire those professional players, knowing they can be hit any time they get into the batter’s box.
“To me, the hit-by-pitch epitomizes the game of baseball,” Padres catcher John Baker said. “The hit batsman, and the game, is all about how much can you handle? How much pain can you handle? How much failure can you handle? How much embarrassment and fear can you handle? Those that handle it best are the ones that play the game for a long time.”
As for Sonneman, he certainly knows what it’s like to play hardball.
Even when he’s not around he’s a ball magnet.
During a ball game earlier this month, a foul ball went over the backstop and landed through the back window of Sonneman’s recently purchased car.
He checked it out and went back to be with his team. No shouting, no swearing, nothing.
Just like when he’s hit by a pitch.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
