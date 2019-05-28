Many graduates from our region continued their sports careers this spring at various colleges.
Omak’s Trisha “Beast” Priest walked on this spring to play fastpitch softball - left field - at Wenatchee Valley College, which competed in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament May 17-20 in Spokane.
The Knights, seeded No. 10, fell 8-7 to No. 7 Douglas in the opening round. Douglas finished third.
No. 2 Mount Hood eliminated WVC, 6-0, in the consolation bracket.
The 2017 Omak High School graduate was the goalkeeper on scholarship for WVC’s soccer team in the fall, earning Northwest Athletic Conference East Regional All-League recognition.
She also was named the Knights’ MVP defensive player and received the Knights Award.
Priest will be a junior this fall, playing on scholarship at Multnomah University in Portland, Ore.
“As her coach, I’m so proud of Trisha for the work she has put in and how she has grown as a person to have this opportunity as a student-athlete at the next level of playing at a four-year university,” said Anya Belcher, WVC head women’s soccer coach.
“Trisha grew as a soccer player and a leader this past year on and off the field. We will miss Trisha’s presence in the goal and her command on the field. Trisha kept us in many games that could have gotten out of hand if it wasn’t for her.”
Freshmen on the WVC soccer team from Okanogan County included midfielder Rosa Tinoco, forward Yalina Vargas and forward Yvette Sanchez, all of Brewster, and defender Josie Lawson of Okanogan.
“Congratulations to Trisha for her accomplishments she made so far in her early career and for the upcoming accomplishments for her future,” said mother Cheryl Priest.
- - -
Alex O’Dell of Omak just finished her second year of tennis at Spokane Community Colleges.
“Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College are one in the same now, which is why they often refer to themselves as Community Colleges of Spokane,” said Omak tennis coach Lance O’Dell. “Course load determines which campus you spend the most time on.
“Alex finished second team all NWAC for Spokane Community College this last season. Jenna Bucsko, who graduated from Omak and played for me, played one year for Spokane Community College, 2017-18. She was not able to play this season.”
Also playing tennis for CCS were freshman Jay Nearents, sophomore Megan Patrick and freshman Shelby Walker, all of Okanogan.
“Megan Patrick was not able to finish the last couple weeks of this season due to an injury,” coach O’Dell said. “ Megan was No. 1 on the team last year and this year up until her injury.”
- - -
Emmy Engle of Okanogan is a junior in track’s throwing events at the University of Washington.
In 2018 she improved her consistency in the javelin, throwing more than 140 feet on four occasions, said the university’s website.
She competed at the Pac-12 Championships and placed 11th with a best of 141-9.
Engle has an outdoor best in the discus of 138-1 and javelin of 146-3.
- - -
Kaitlyn Grunst of Oroville is a senior competing in track at Eastern Washington University.
Grunst has career bests indoors of 5-5 in the high jump, 8.14 in the 55-meters and 28.44 in the 200.
Outdoor bests include 30.53 in the 200, 15-10.5 in the long jump, 32-5.75 in the triple jump and 5-4.25 in the high jump.
- - -
Here are some more area athletes playing in college this spring:
-Clay Ashworth, an Okanogan graduate, is playing in the outfield as a redshirt sophomore at Yakima Valley College.
-Lexi Dawson, Omak, track/sprints, sophomore at Community Colleges of Spokane (CCS).
-Charles Hunt, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, track/throws, freshman, CCS.
-Jenny O’Dell, Omak, rowing, freshman, Washington State University.
-Dakota Fingar, Okanogan, baseball/outfield, sophomore, Corban University (Salem, Ore.).
-Liam Bracken (college spells his name Braeken), Republic, track/sprints, freshman, Eastern Washington University.
-Brittany Dodge, Pateros, track/throws, junior, Central Washington University.
-Rachelle Hamilton, track/high jump, Okanogan, track, freshman, CWU.
-Jillyan Taylor, Okanogan, track/jumps, freshman, CWU.
-Rose Walts, Tonasket, track/hurdles, junior, CWU.
-Rhaney Harris, Omak, softball, sophomore, Bellevue Community College.
-Nashoni Boyd, Omak, softball, sophomore, Bellevue Community College.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
