COULEE CITY - Maguire Isaak of the Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys' basketball team was named B player of the year last week by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association.
Isaak, a senior, helped lead the Warriors to fifth place in state.
Anton Watson of Gonzaga Prep High School was named WIBCA Mr. Basketball.
Other WIBCA players of the year included Brock Ravet of Kittitas/Thorp for 2B, Cole Bajema of Lynden Christian for 1A, Clayton Whitman of Lynden for 2A, Shaw Anderson of Kelso for 3A and Jaden McDaniels of Federal Way for 4A.
Those receiving Wayne Gilman Coaches Awards include Dean Wagenaar of Sunnyside Christian in 1B, Tim Ravet of Kittitas/Thorp in 2B, Mario Mengarelli of Zillah in 1A, Brian Roper of Lynden in 2A, Jason Kerr of O’Dea in 3A and Matty McIntyre of Gonzaga Preparatory in 4A.
Chelan’s Joe Harris is president of WIBCA.
Chandler Smith of Brewster was one of three Gonzaga Bulldogs women’s basketball players selected March 5 on the 2019 all-West Coast Conference first team.
Jill Townsend of Okanogan was named an All-WCC honorable mention.
Smith and teammate Zykera Rice made their second all-WCC honor and it was the first for Laura Stockton. All three are seniors.
Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the WCC coach of the year for the fourth time in five seasons after leading the Zags (27-3 overall, 16-2 conference) to its fourth WCC regular-season title in five years.
Smith also earned her second all-WCC honor and her first career all-WCC first team selection. A redshirt senior having transferred from Nebraska, Smith is ranked second on the team in both scoring and rebounding with 9.3 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Townsend, a sophomore, was named all-WCC honorable mention for the first time in her career. She averaged 9.1 points per contest to tie for third on the team and added 4.7 rebounds per game, good for fourth on the squad.
The Loup Loup Alpine Ski Team competed at the Buddy Werner Championships on March 8-10 at Ski Bowl Resort on Mount Hood, Ore.
There were 95 boys and 105 girls from Washington, Oregon and Idaho competing.
“These were all the top ski racers in the Northwest,” said coach Bret Alumbaugh. “Racers were greeted with a foot of new snow for the slalom day. Another eight inches fell for Super G day. Sunshine and cold weather were plentiful for GS day.
“All of our boys competed very well against some very good competition, with our top results coming in giant slalom.
“Carter Sheley and Graham Sheley skied their final U14 event and performed very well,” said the coach. “Damon Alumbaugh will have one more year to compete as a U14. I expect him to continue to have very good results.”
Slalom – 25, Carter Sheley. 29, Graham Sheley. 34, Damon Alumbaugh.
Super G – 32, Graham Sheley. 33, Carter Sheley. 52, Damon Alumbaugh.
Giant slalom – 21, Graham Sheley. 22, Damon Alumbaugh. 54, Carter Sheley.
Jill Phillips, Colville Confederated Tribes resident fish hatchery manager, will be the speaker at an Okanogan County Fly Fishing Club potluck meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Okanogan Grange Hall, 305 Tyee St., Okanogan.
Phillips has been in her position for nine years managing trout hatchery production for the tribe at Bridgeport, plus a net pen project on Lake Rufus Woods.
She worked for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for 12 years.
Phillips will talk about the tribes’ annual stocking of reservation lakes including Lake Rufus Woods, Buffalo, Omak, and north and south Twin Lakes.
Doug Ralston and Marlin Schieffer, along with Paul Steuermann and Debbie Nuehring, each teamed for 300 pinochle on March 5 at the Okanogan Eagles.
High scores: 8,020, Alvin Wadkins. 7,730, Valerie Murray. 7,420, Marylin Schieffer. 7,180, Vicki Harlan.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Doug Ralston and Marylin Schieffer (twice); Paul Steuermann and Debbie Nuehring (twice); Ida Laurie and Dee Tarnowski; Valerie Murray and Pat Byrd; Norma Lawson and Pat Byrd; Alvin Wadkins and Marylin Schieffer; Valerie Murray and Peggy Myers; Diana Sauceda and Gail Norman; Ida Laurie and Diana Sauceda.
There will be a Retro Fool’s Costume Contest on Saturday, March 16, at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
Skiers are asked to bust out their best ski and ride apparel from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, as well as an old set of skis or board that has been collecting dust.
There will be cash prizes for the top three costumes to be judged by the crowd and a decibel meter.
No registration is necessary. People will gather outside the Day Lodge at noon for the event.
Okanogan Valley CMP Garand Match and NRA Approved Service Rifle Match schedule:
April 13, Garand match, Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range on B&O Road (OWC). Registration 8 a.m., firing 9 a.m.
May 4, NRA approved at OWC
June 1, NRA approved at OWC
June 29, NRA approved at Riverside Sportsman’s Association Range (RSAR)
July 2, NRA approved, RSAR
Aug. 17, NRA approved, RSAR
A big trap and lots of bait left almost 30 bighorn sheep on Chelan Butte in February with either a new home or a fancy new tracking collar.
On Feb. 21, state Department of Fish and Wildlife staff, along with staff from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and volunteers with the Wenatchee Sportsman’s Association and Washington Wild Sheep Foundation, captured 28 sheep and sent 20 of them to a new home in Utah.
Bighorn sheep are native to parts of Washington but were extirpated in the early 1900s.
In 2004, 35 sheep were translocated from the Cleman Mountain herd in Yakima County, and released in the Chelan Butte Unit of the Chelan Wildlife Area to establish the Chelan Butte herd.
There are about 200 in the herd now.
Eight of the sheep were fitted with GPS collars, which will provide biologists information on habitat use and seasonal movements of the animals, then released on site.
The other 20 were relocated to the Stansbury Mountains in Utah; a rugged range approximately 45 minutes west of Salt Lake City.
Fishery managers estimate higher numbers of Coho salmon will return to Washington’s waters in 2019 compared to last year, but expect low returns of wild Chinook will again make setting fishing seasons a challenge.
Forecasts for Chinook, Coho, sockeye, chum and pink salmon are based on varying environmental indicators, such as ocean conditions, as well as surveys of spawning salmon and the number of juvenile salmon migrating to marine waters.
As of the end of February, the forecast for the Columbia River was about 218,200 “upriver brights” above Bonneville Dam. That’s similar to the return in 2018 but down more than 50 percent from the most recent 10-year average.
An estimated 905,800 Coho are projected to return to the Columbia River this year, an increase of 619,600 fish from the 2018 forecast. About 147,000 Coho actually returned to the Columbia River last year.
Salmon fisheries in the Columbia River likely will be designed to harvest abundant Coho stocks while protecting depleted Chinook and “B-run” steelhead, which return to the Columbia and Snake river basins.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.