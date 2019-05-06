When I start a day, it’s often with a cup of iced coffee as my mind randomly searches for something interesting to dwell on.
So what do athletes drink in the morning?
Not that I think of myself as an athlete, not even close.
But I do cover at least a dozen high school teams plus adult sports where there are a lot of players.
Take hockey, where it’s not unusual for NHL players to arrive at a rink with coffee in hand.
Or there can be a fresh pot brewing in various gyms.
Did you know that Canada’s most famous coffee chain was started by legendary Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tim Horton?
Many players have a cup of joe in the morning, afternoon and maybe close to the drop of a puck.
You can think of it as the best legal performance-enhancer there is.
My problem is that it makes me chatter too much, and if I am under the influence of my fifth cup on a day, my hands shake so much it’s a wonder I can catch a fly ball for my senior softball team (shameless plug: Farmers Insurance).
I’ve been reading up on various kinds of coffee and ways to prepare it other than my trusty drip pot.
The easy way out is to zip through an espresso stand, letting them prepare me an iced latte.
A recent cooking show helped me, a little, to under the difference among a cappuccino, latte and macchiatos.
Another show related how my grinder’s little spinning blades don’t really “grind” my beans equally, which can lead to uneven flavor.
My heart and wallet are now leaning toward a burr grinder plus a French press.
I’ve pretty much gone to medium roast, since I’ve learned better beans are required over dark roast. Less bitter I think, too.
Which leads me to cold brewed (or cold drip) coffee, which takes out most of the bitterness.
All I use are milk, coffee and ice for my morning caffeine jolt.
As for athletes taking a caffeine pill or a couple ounces of a power drink, I kind of think that’s cheating.
I mean, they are missing the joys of tasting a great cup of gourmet java.
I found where Greg Smith, while an athletic trainer for the Capitals and Anaheim Ducks, said coffee when he started his two dozen years in the league was “crappy, black, out-of-the-sewer coffee.”
He said coffee was considered a cure-all for everything from headaches to body soreness.
“Long before players stretched to warm up for a game, they would just sip on the hot fluid,” Smith said.
The current generation of player turns to the black bean brew as an energy course and a way to stay sharp, focused in a game.
Thank goodness, or thank Starbucks and close-by Blue Star of Twisp, for giving us the ability to have a higher quality of coffee.
I kind of like how baristas can use the milk foam to create artwork on the top of brews.
The most recent that caught my eye was of Tiger Woods, fresh off his unexpected victory at The Masters golf tournament.
I do know if I miss my coffee heading out the door, the next day I find out after my coffee why it’s called a mild diuretic.
That, when combined with eating a healthy, fiber-filled breakfast, can be devastating before noon. Nuff said.
Perhaps one of the fun things to do is dress up as an athlete and visit a Starbucks. Jennifer Lopez did that, donning a track suit before hitting up her favorite espresso stand.
And back to hockey, they have a coffee takeout mug.
If you are into music, listen to Robert Plant’s “One More Cup of Coffee” to get you revved up.
Now with my morning coffee consumed, I am off to cover a soccer playoff game, my camera shutter finger firing really fast.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.