AP ignores Omak football; MaxPrep has Pioneers at No. 6
Liberty Bell girls’ cross country team is this fall’s state 2B academic state champions.
The Mountain Lions’ grade point average was near perfect, 3.987 (4.0 is perfect).
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Scholastic Awards Program recognizes the team with the highest grade point average among all Washington high schools in their enrollment classification.
Winning teams will be presented with a special plaque at the upcoming WIAA, Dairy Farmers of Washington, Les Schwab Tires State Championships on Nov. 9 at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
The team is coached by Erik Brooks.
Defending state eight-man and current No. 1-ranked Odessa football team received the 1B state academic championship with a 3.553 grade point average for its 20 players.
Odessa topped then-No. 2 ACH, 92-6, late last month.
Omak continues to fly under the radar of the state’s daily sportswriters, those working on papers paying for membership in The Associated Press.
In the next-to-last poll, the Pioneers were not ranked.
Maybe next week, since Omak improved with a lopsided 41-13 win over Okanogan to wrap up the regular season last Friday.
Royal is No. 1 in 1A.
Defending state 1B champ Odessa took a firm hold on No. 1 in eight-man football following a 92-6 drubbing of then-No. 2 Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Oct. 25.
Entiat in the Central Washington 1B League was ranked No. 4. The Tigers fell to the ACH Warriors, 74-36, on Oct. 4.
ACH is now ranked No. 3 behind Naselle.
Lake Roosevelt was recognized for a great season by being ranked No. 7 in class 2B
At MaxPreps.com, which keeps a state 1A ranking updated as each game score is recorded, Omak is ranked at No. 6.
Mount Baker (8-1) is No. 1 and Royal City (9-0) is No. 2.
Possible teams the Pioneers could see in postseason include Royal, Deer Park (No. 7, 8-0), and Colville (No. 9, 7-2).
Millie Jewell and George Dunckel had a round robin during Tuesday night pinochle, Oct. 29, at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,920, Marilyn Schieffer. 8,790, Debbie Nuehring. 7,520, Paul Steuermann. 7,110, Doug Ralston.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Paul Steuermann and Lisa Turner; Valerie Murray and Dee Tarnowski; Buck Workman and Gail Norman; Valerie Murray and Debbie Nuehring; Debbie Nuehring and George Dunckel; Dick Fuller and Vickie Harlan; Paul Steuermann and Dick Fuller; Tom Schieffer and Marilyn Schieffer; Marilyn Schieffer and Tommye Robbins; Marilyn Schieffer and Dee Tarnowski.
The Pateros School Board approved at its Oct. 28 meeting the hiring of Jared Henton, high school girls’ head basketball coach; Gideon Wilson and Abe Wilson, junior high boys’ basketball coaches; Marcus Stennes and Jesse Villalobos, high school boys’ basketball coaches; Shane Kelly and Cindy Cavazos, high school wrestling coaches, and Erika Varrelman, cheer coach.
The Methow Valley Nordic Team is taking form.
The team practices Thursday afternoon, then on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the winter (a bit less time for younger, age 6 and 7, skiers).
The season runs Nov. 7 to Feb. 27.
Practices are at various venues throughout the Methow Valley for those age 6 and older.
More information and full registration are at www.methowvalleynordic.com/team-registration/.
There is a cost.
Questions can be asked by calling 509-996-6000.
The WIAA, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires announced the eighth annual Smart Choices College Scholarship, which will recognize one female and one male high school student for their achievements.
Each winning student/athlete will receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the college to the college or university of his or her choice.
Eight finalists will receive $1,000 scholarships.
Achievements include work in the community and the classroom.
Applicants are required to fill out an online application and write a short essay or provide a personal statement video about “How you plan to use your education to benefit others.”
Judging criteria are based on 35 percent athletic/activity excellence, 35 percent academic achievement, 15 percent leadership, 10 percent citizenship/community service, and 5 percent originality/creativity of the student’s essay or video.
Applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 until the April 2, 2020 online.
Applicants are able to save partially completed applications and return at a later date to update their information.
All applications will be locked on April 1, 2020, when the application window closes.
You can apply at wiaa.com/SmartChoices.
Those with questions can email to smartchoices@wiaa.com.
The Okanogan School Board met Oct. 30 and accepted the resignation of Andrew Knutson, middle-high school career and technical education teacher and long-time wrestling coach.
The resignation is effective June 11 next year.
The Lake Roosevelt track and field facility’s long jump and shot put pits will be upgraded under new changes required by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, which oversees the state’s activities.
The pits are at the former middle school in Grand Coulee.
A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 in East Side Park, sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Red Road Association in partnership with the Colville Confederated Tribes’ diabetes program.
The situations of missing and murdered indigenous women affect tribes across the United States and Canada, said the tribe. According to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, Washington state has the second-highest rate of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the country.
The walk will start at the fitness trail next to the basketball court at the East Side Park and will include a moment of silence and guest speakers.
Attendance is free.
The first Long Range Silhouette Match of the season will be held at the Tonasket Gun Club on Saturday, Nov. 9, says spokesman Ralph Malone.
The Tonasket Gun Club is off of North Pine Creek Road before Aeneas Lake.
Set up and practice start at 8:30 a.m. Record firing starts at 9 a.m.
There is a cost.
There will be a turkey shoot after the main match.
“In the turkey shoot, we put the turkeys out on the 200-meter rail,” said Malone. “Five guys buy in to fire at the turkeys. Everyone that knocks over his turkey during the first round of firing stays in the game. Those who miss are out.
“The remaining shooters continue to fire until only one is left. They get the turkey.”
Malone says to bring extra ammunition and money.
There’s more than one way to put a turkey on your table for Thanksgiving. Rather than head to the grocery store, thousands of hunters plan to get their birds during the hunting season for wild turkey already underway in eastern Washington.
Then again, who says turkey has to be the center of attention on Thanksgiving Day? November is prime time to head outside for game, fish or shellfish.
Deer and elk hunters can go afield this month. Get the most of your deer season; multi-season deer tags are still available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/multi-season.
Waterfowl hunting seasons for ducks and geese should be getting into full swing in parts of the state, where migratory waterfowl are expected to make another strong showing this year. More places to hunt waterfowl this November can be found at medium.com/@wdfw/places-to-hunt-waterfowl-b459482a60b3.
Tens of thousands of trout recently were stocked in lakes (wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants). Anglers should have plenty of places to enjoy great fishing this fall.
For more information about fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities available this month, see the Weekender Regional Reports posted on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/weekender/. These reports are updated throughout the month to provide current information about recreational opportunities around the state.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends drivers take extra precautions to prevent deer/vehicle collisions over the next month.
“Your risk of colliding with a deer on rural and suburban roads is much higher during November,” said Brock Hoenes, department deer and elk section manager. “Deer have started their mating season, so their behaviors and movements are atypical in ways that make them very risky for motorists.
“For example, deer are less afraid of crossing a roadway and may be oblivious of their need to evade an oncoming vehicle.”
Four ways to avoid an animal collision include slowing down, keep eyes on the road, use high beams when appropriate and braking for one animal but expecting more.
According to a recent analysis of insurance claims by State Farm, newsroom.statefarm.com/animal-collision/, the odds of a Washington driver hitting a deer, moose or elk was 1 in 258 for 2018-2019. Average costs to repair damage from a deer collision are more than $4,000 per incident. That damage estimate doesn’t include the hassle, time, potential for injury, and stress that go along with colliding with a large animal.
Drivers can see where there have been deer-vehicle collisions by visiting data.wa.gov/Natural-Resources-Environment/2016-2019-WDFW-Deer-and-Elk-Salvage-Permits/mcp7-tcwf. If users select the visualize option, they can view a statewide map. People submitted the reports to the department to salvage vehicle-killed animals.
In Washington, people can salvage and transport a deer or elk that is accidentally killed by a motor vehicle collision, except for any deer killed by a motor vehicle collision in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.
Anyone who takes possession of a deer or elk carcass must get a free, printable permit at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/roadkill-salvage within 24 hours. The permittee must then keep a hard copy of the signed and dated salvage permit with the meat until they consume all the edible parts.
Biologists with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to fly a drone over game reserve wetland habitat in Grant County this November and possibly in December.
The flights will test the capability and effectiveness of drones in detecting and recording imagery of waterfowl. If successful, they will be used to estimate abundance and species presence in dense vegetation.
In the past, such surveys were carried out from fixed-wing planes, which is expensive and can be dangerous, said department officials. Using a drone will reduce safety risks and conserve limited resources of time and funding.
Flights will occur before the end of December in the Frenchman, North Potholes and/or Winchester game reserves; all areas where hunting is prohibited. Flights will most likely take place between noon and 6 p.m., and will depend on weather conditions, suitable flight conditions and schedules.
Flights will not take place in, or near, areas where hunting legally takes place and flying over private lands will be avoided when possible.
Waterfowl are valuable members of ecosystems, provide viewing and hunting recreation, and provide economic benefits statewide, said officials. The use of a drone is expected to provide high-resolution photos and videos of them.
Every effort will be made not to disturb birds with the flights. Harassment of wildlife with a drone is a violation of the Washington Administrative Code, as is using drones to scout for wildlife for hunting purposes. Flight plans and procedures will be carried out in accordance with department policy and procedures, and within Federal Aviation Administration requirements for drone operation.
Your opportunity to comment on how Washington’s gray wolves should be managed once they are no longer state-listed and where they are managed under state authority is being extended two weeks, until Nov. 15.
The extension gives people more time to submit comments, especially for those in rural areas without Internet service.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is using a multi-year State Environmental Policy Act process to develop a post-recovery wolf management and conservation plan. Plan development includes an extensive public outreach component.
The public can provide comments through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. After that, the next opportunity will be when the department drafts an environmental impact statement in late 2020 that evaluates actions, alternatives and impacts related to long-term wolf conservation and management.
“The current plan the department uses to guide wolf conservation and management was started in 2007 and developed over five years specifically to inform wolf recovery. Because wolves are moving toward recovery in Washington, it is time to develop a new plan,” said Julia Smith, department wolf coordinator. “This is just the start of the process, so if you don’t get your input to us by Nov. 15, there will be more opportunities in 2020.”
Since 2008, the state's wolf population has grown an average of 28 percent per year. With a minimum of 126 individuals, 27 packs and 15 successful breeding pairs during the last annual population survey, biologists are confident that Washington's wolf population is on a path to successful recovery, said department officials.
“Although it may be a few years before meeting wolf recovery goals, we want to proactively start the conversation about how we should conserve and manage wolves in Washington for the long term in our state, post-recovery,” said Smith.
More information, background and frequently asked questions on wolf post-recovery planning is on the department’s website.
An online survey and online commenting are available at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf/post-recovery-planning. There is also a comment form that can be printed and mailed to the department, or general comments can be sent through the U.S. mail to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504. Comments submitted via mail must be postmarked by Nov. 15.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
