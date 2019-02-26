The Loup Loup Alpine Ski Team competed at the Wild Katz ski races last weekend at Stevens Pass

“There were 205 racers for two days of racing with perfect snow and cold weather conditions,” coach Bret Alumbaugh said. “The Loup kids really skied well, in particular on Sunday in the Giant Slalom where all of them placed in the top 10.

“With such a large group of athletes, the race did not get over until very late in the day. I was very impressed by how our kids skied considering how cold it was and how long they waited for their last run of the day.”

The Loup’s team went 1-2-3 (Carter Sheley, Graham Sheley, Damon Alumbaugh) in boys U14 giant slalom on Sunday.

Saturday, Slalom

U8 Girls – 1, Ella Gann

U10 Girls - Peyton Miller DQ

U10 Boys - Josef Gann DQ

U14 Boys 1, Graham Sheley. 2, Damon Alumbaugh. Carter Sheley DNS

Sunday, Giant Slalom

U8 Girls – 4, Ella Gann

U10 Girls – 7, Peyton Miller

U10 Boys – 4, Josef Gann

U14 Boys – 1, Carter Sheley. 2, Graham Sheley. 3, Damon Alumbaugh.

The Washington state connection was going strong for the No. 15 Gonzaga University women's basketball team in a 64-44 win over San Francisco on the road Feb. 23.

Chandler Smith of Brewster led the way with 14 points.

Jill Townsend of Okanogan finished with 10 points for the Zags, which improved to 25-3 overall, 14-2 in the West Coast Conference.

Zykera Rice, who is a Clover park graduate, had 12 points.

Sadie Bjornsen and Erik Bjornsen of Winthrop competed in team sprints classical style last weekend at the FIS Nordic World Championship in Seefeld, Austria.

Sadie Bjornsen and Jessica Diggins finished fifth in the women’s race.

Erik Bjornsen and Simi Hamilton took eighth for the men.

The Oroville Golf Club plans to have two junior golf camps this year – June 10-14 and July 29-Aug. 2.

Classes will be 8:30 a.m. for 6-8 year-old; 9:30 for 9-11; and 10:30 for 12-and-older.

There will be 10 students per class on a first paid, first served.

There is a cost.

The Orchards in Bloom half marathon and 10K runs will be Saturday, April 27.

The sixth annual run is hosted by Omak Fit4Life Coalition.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at RockWall Cellars, 110 Nichols Road.

Online registration is at active.com or omakfit4life.com. The coalition has a Facebook page, too.

Buck Workman turned in high score on Tuesday night pinochle Feb. 19 at the Eagles in Okanogan.

High scores: 8,670, Buck Workman. 8,110, Debbie Nuehring. 7,950, Yank Clark. 7,310, Norma Lawson.

Partners with 300 Pinochle: Paul Steuermann and Lisa Turner; Lisa Turner and Yank Clark; Yank Clark and Marilyn Schieffer; Yank Clark and Dee Tarnowski; Tommye Robbins and Buck Workman; Tommye Robbins and Debbie Nuehring; Doug Ralston and Paul Steuermann; Mike Serles and Jim Serles.

The Colville Tribal Fish and Wildlife Department has added a new system for non-members to purchase fishing permits online.

The change was made to streamline tribal processes and provide easier access for anglers, the tribe said.

During the transition period, people can still purchase permits from vendors.

Vendors include Big Wally’s, 9944 Highway 2 East, Coulee City; Reynolds Resort and Buffalo Lake Resort, Buffalo Lake Road, Nespelem; Coulee Playland Resort, 401 Coulee Blvd., Electric City; Eich’s Mercantile, 15 N. Clark Ave., Republic; fish and wildlife office, 25 B. Mission Road, Omak; fish and wildlife office, 21 Colville St., Nespelem; fish and wildlife office, 39 Short Cut Spur Road, Inchelium; fish and wildlife office, 38 Half Sun Way, Bridgeport; Inchelium Store, Bridge Creek Road, Inchelium; Jackson’s Service Station, 4440 Highway 155, Nespelem; Keller Community Store, Highway 21, Keller; North 40 Outfitters, 1227 Koala Drive, Omak; Log Cabin Resort, 178 Twin Lakes Road, Inchelium; Trading Post, 3 Lake St., Nespelem; Walmart, 900 Engh Road, Omak; Rainbow Beach Resort, 18 N. Twin Lakes Road, Inchelium; Walmart, 810 Highway 395 N., Colville; Fort Spokane Store and Restaurant, 45371 Highway 25 N., Davenport, and Country Lane Campground, 14 Portland St. N.W., Wilbur.

The Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Show runs Friday through Sunday at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Along with the dozens and dozens of outdoor exhibits and displays, this year’s show will feature a live rattlesnake show, and an all new outdoor cooking camp.

The rattlesnake show has Dave Richardson and his wife, Cindy, showing a variety of different rattlesnakes, which are from Texas.

The collection of snakes (they are returned to the wild the following year) will be part of informative presentations several times each day, all three days of the show.

The outdoor cooking camp, hosted by Richy Harrod of Harrod Outdoors and Harrod’s Cookhouse, includes a different dish each day.

“The Wenatchee show continues to grow and there are definitely several new and different things to see this year,” according to show producer, Merle Shuyler.

There will be free fishing for the kids, hourly hunting and fishing seminars by experts, as well as a fly tying theater, factory reps, outdoor clubs, fishing boats, campers and UTVs, and fishing and hunting guides.

There will be admission along with door prizes.

Discounts include Friday being Senior Day for those age 60 and older and Sunday being Kids Day with a small admission for those age 6-12.

Show hours are Friday 12-7; Saturday 10-6; and Sunday 10-5. Parking is free all weekend.

CORRECTION

The following should have been the statistics for the Omak boys’ basketball team in its 67-49 loss to Okanogan on Feb. 13.

Omak (49) - Ables 9, Black 0, Carlton 5, Cawston 21, Davis 0, Foss 0, Ibarra 4, Marchand 5, Rivera 0, Sackman 5. Rebounds (20) - Ables 4, Carlton 3, Marchand 3, Sackman 3. Assists (11) - Ables 4, Cawston 3. Steals (18) - Carlton 6, Cawston 4, Ables 3. Blocks (8) - Ables 5, Cawston 2, Marchand 1.

Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.